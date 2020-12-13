TshisaLIVE

'God knows how blessed I am to be yours': 'Muvhango’s' Innocentia Manchidi gushes over her hubby

13 December 2020 - 12:00
Innocentia Manchidi wrote a cute message for her hubby.
Muvhango actress Innocentia Manchidi is head-over-heels in love with her hubby Mpho, and in a cute birthday message on social media shared how she had always prayed for a man like him.

The couple tied the knot last year, and have filled the socials with loved up letters to each other ever since.

Celebrating her bae's birthday recently, Innocentia gushed about her man.

“My biggest prayer was to spend my life with a man who knows and loves God the way I do. I got that and more,” she wrote.

Calling Mpho her “God chosen, God given gift”, she said the pair were always meant to be.

“I swear I would’ve got married to you at 15 if I knew you then. Thank you for loving me the way you do, God knows how blessed I am to be yours. You’re so perfect and I still thank you for choosing me to do life with you and to be weird and crazy with you.

“Thank you for bringing me closer to God. Modimo a mpolokele wena go fihlela re fihla ko reyang. I love you, Kgosi.”

She earlier shared a video slideshow of special moments they shared together.

Opening up about her life as a newlywed on social media last year, Innocentia revealed she had a bit of post-wedding anxiety which Mpho helped settle.

“The day I left my parents house and moved to my new home was filled with so many mixed emotions. I’m so grateful that my fears were all for nothing,” she wrote.

TshisaLIVE
