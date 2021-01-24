SNAPS | Inside Mampho Brescia and hubby’s vow renewal ... 17 years later!

Just three years short of two decades, actress Mampho Brescia and her husband Nicola recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary with an intimate vow renewal ceremony.

The lovebirds hosted an intimate vow renewal recently where nothing but love reigned supreme. Mampho looked super cute in a ruffled two-piece made from a vibrant, colourful pattern fabric and a dramatic red veil that covered her face.

Her smile was the accessory of the day though, as the blushing bride couldn't help but radiate joy.

Mampho shared a snippet from her special occasion on Instagram for her fans to see and share in her celebration of 17 of love.

Check out the video below: