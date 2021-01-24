SNAPS | Inside Mampho Brescia and hubby’s vow renewal ... 17 years later!
Just three years short of two decades, actress Mampho Brescia and her husband Nicola recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary with an intimate vow renewal ceremony.
The lovebirds hosted an intimate vow renewal recently where nothing but love reigned supreme. Mampho looked super cute in a ruffled two-piece made from a vibrant, colourful pattern fabric and a dramatic red veil that covered her face.
Her smile was the accessory of the day though, as the blushing bride couldn't help but radiate joy.
Mampho shared a snippet from her special occasion on Instagram for her fans to see and share in her celebration of 17 of love.
Check out the video below:
In addition to the couple's closest family, Mampho's close celeb friends, such as Pasi Koetle, Andile Ncube, bestie Terry Pheto and Rosette Ncwana, also attended the small do, in celebration of love.
Mampho shared previously that she met her hubby at the gym and after going on their first date following their first introduction, the two started dating and got married a year later.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Seventeen years later, the actress is still visibly head-over-heels in love.
Read the absolutely romantic poem Mampho penned for the love of her life below: