WATCH | 'Rachel Kolisi is back, live & direct with new moves!' - Siya & Rachel dancing will make your day
After being isolated for almost two weeks due to Covid-19, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel are out here showing Mzansi that love and music can conquer it all.
The pair melted hearts this weekend when a video of them dancing went viral on social media.
In it, Siya and Rachel can be seen enjoying weekend vibes, listening to Black Coffee's latest song, Never Gonna Forget, featuring American DJ Diplo and musician Elderbrook.
The pair can be seen dancing together, with Rachel showing off some “new” moves. LOL!
The couple were spending their weekend at Romansbaai Moksha in Gansbaai, in the Western Cape. Rachel's brother Joel Smith can also be seen in the mix.
“Black Coffee, Elderbrook and Diplo's new song is doing the most right now. Everyone is feeling it, even nomakhulu (granny) Priscilla Jamieson! Rachel Kolisi is back live and direct with new moves!” said Siya.
The Kolisis recently beat Covid-19 after Rachel tested positive for the virus just days before the end of last year. Her youngest daughter Keziah and Siya's sister Liphelo were also infected.
In an Instagram post last week, Rachel shared that her family survived the virus.
“Personally I’m still fatigued and dare I say a bit of a space head - struggling to focus. Also, smell and taste is still not 100%," she said.
Rachel expressed her gratitude to her followers and health-care workers who had messaged her.