WATCH | 'Rachel Kolisi is back, live & direct with new moves!' - Siya & Rachel dancing will make your day

After being isolated for almost two weeks due to Covid-19, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel are out here showing Mzansi that love and music can conquer it all.

The pair melted hearts this weekend when a video of them dancing went viral on social media.

In it, Siya and Rachel can be seen enjoying weekend vibes, listening to Black Coffee's latest song, Never Gonna Forget, featuring American DJ Diplo and musician Elderbrook.

The pair can be seen dancing together, with Rachel showing off some “new” moves. LOL!

The couple were spending their weekend at Romansbaai Moksha in Gansbaai, in the Western Cape. Rachel's brother Joel Smith can also be seen in the mix.

“Black Coffee, Elderbrook and Diplo's new song is doing the most right now. Everyone is feeling it, even nomakhulu (granny) Priscilla Jamieson! Rachel Kolisi is back live and direct with new moves!” said Siya.