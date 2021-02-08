Lerato Kganyago’s fans slam troll who said she's 'blessed' she can't have kids

In another, unnecessary episode of Twitter clout-chasing at the expense of celebrities, radio and TV presenter Lerato Kganyago was coldly told to “rejoice” that she “can't” have children because of how much work raising kids is.

Poor Lerato has been minding her own business and doing charity work, then out of the blue, and unprovoked, she was slapped with hurtful words on the TL this week.

A tweep decided to tag the radio DJ in her thread about why she isn't planning on having any more children and why those who can't have children should “rejoice”.

“So to the people who can't conceive any children, by the likes of @Leratokganyago ... Don't be wretched, drowning in torment regarding watching others live their life “buoyantly". They refrain about the adverse experience of raising children,” the tweep said.

A visibly heartbroken Lerato saw the tweet just as she was leaving gym and expressed how sad she was to be reminded of her struggles.

All Lerato could master was a brief response.

“Getting out of the gym and this is the 1st thing I read, is somehow a cold reminder.”