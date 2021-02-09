DJ Lulo Cafe opens up about always feeling like he’s ‘not good enough’

DJ Lulo Cafe, real name Sikhululo Maliwa, recently let fans see his vulnerable side on the TL when he opened up about his fears and insecurities.

In what was meant to encourage people to acknowledge and deal with their emotions, the DJ took to Twitter to share his innermost thoughts and feels.

“I think it is only right that we tell people how we feel. It is never as it seems, as much as it looks like we are doing big things with no fear and are always sure of ourselves,” his personal note read.

Lulo got brutally honest about how — despite the front that may say otherwise — he is also afraid, insecure and intimidated at times by decisions he takes, moves he makes and life in general.

“I will tell you that I am always afraid. Always intimidated, always insecure. Always feeling like I'm not good enough.

“Failure hurts and makes me want to give up. I've made more bad decisions than I did good ones. I've thought of giving up more than I've felt like going on. I'm timid most times and I pray for it to go away daily. I feel jealous about others progressing and seeing them doing better than me, and it hurts, even though many of us may not admit it. I pray for us all,” read the rest of his note.

While many tweeps applauded him for his frankness and honesty, the DJ evidently felt overwhelmed by the sharing of his feelings on Twitter and later deleted the tweet.

Read the full note below.