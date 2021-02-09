TshisaLIVE

DJ Lulo Cafe opens up about always feeling like he’s ‘not good enough’

"I think it is only right that we tell people how we feel. It is never as it seems," he said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 February 2021 - 06:00
DJ Lulo Cafe opened up emotionally on the TL.
Image: Instagram/Lulo Cafe

 DJ Lulo Cafe, real name Sikhululo Maliwa, recently let fans see his vulnerable side on the TL when he opened up about his fears and insecurities.

In what was meant to encourage people to acknowledge and deal with their emotions, the DJ took to Twitter to share his innermost thoughts and feels.

“I think it is only right that we tell people how we feel. It is never as it seems, as much as it looks like we are doing big things with no fear and are always sure of ourselves,” his personal note read.

Lulo got brutally honest about how — despite the front that may say otherwise — he is also afraid, insecure and intimidated at times by decisions he takes, moves he makes and life in general.

“I will tell you that I am always afraid. Always intimidated, always insecure. Always feeling like I'm not good enough.

“Failure hurts and makes me want to give up. I've made more bad decisions than I did good ones. I've thought of giving up more than I've felt like going on. I'm timid most times and I pray for it to go away daily. I feel jealous about others progressing and seeing them doing better than me, and it hurts, even though many of us may not admit it. I pray for us all,” read the rest of his note.

While many tweeps applauded him for his frankness and honesty, the DJ evidently felt overwhelmed by the sharing of his feelings on Twitter and later deleted the tweet.

Read the full note below.

Lulo Cafe's tweet.
Image: Screenshot/Twitter

Lulo Cafe is one of Mzansi's most loved DJs and has been in the industry for more than a decade.

He has also dabbled in other industries and grew his brand over the years.

In 2013, Lulo released his Lulo Urban Culture fashion line, largely as a range of branded T-shirts. Four years ago, he launched another line that catered for both women and men's and includes T-shirts, pants, jackets, hoodies, jumpsuits and accessories.

The DJ hosts the very popular Audiogasm show on Metro FM and recently launched the Lulo Arts Academy where he aims to apply his passion for mentorship and developing his community.

