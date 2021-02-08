IN MEMES| Tweeps totes loved Sello’s ‘grown man’ energy on #DMF
They hated that he didn’t get the date but knew who to pin the blame on
This week Date My Family introduced Mzansi to a range of men they were immediately taken with as Diggy searched for a lover to settle down with on the dating reality show.
Diggy, 34, who described himself as a self-employed computer wiz, asked the show to help him find an “easy-going, comfortable in their skin kind of man”.
For the first time in a while, fans of the show felt Date My Family did justice when it came to the potential dates they lined up for Diggy.
While all the potential dates had their unique pros and cons, tweeps were immediately in love with bachelor Sello’s energy. Everything from his eloquence to his energy gave viewers life! As soon as viewers got a vibe of Sello, they were convinced he would be perfect for Diggy because of his undeniable “grown man” vibe.
Tweeps were here for him!
Check out their reactions below:
Sello is such a vibe #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/sUoEnB3LBB— Ntombi Virgo👑 (@ntombi_Madiba) February 7, 2021
Is Sello’s energy for me#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/YAlg4PeWm9— Mi_K A Y (@MiKAY49372820) February 7, 2021
He didn't choose SELLO????!!!!!!! 💔 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/YqvexSlWU5— 🏳️🌈Bunny🏳️🌈 (@Black_Bunnyyyy) February 7, 2021
Sello - spitting the trufffffff #DMF #DateMyFamily Stop asking people how long they’ve been gay! Mxm pic.twitter.com/1lbkn7uq9R— Miss May (@Mankopem) February 7, 2021
I love Sello ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #DMF #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Y5UNdFXsrS— Miss May (@Mankopem) February 7, 2021
Sello's confidence yerr on another level #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/hlO5gNkxlk— TREVOR MAGONYANE (@MagonyaneTrevor) February 7, 2021
Team Sello 🍾🥂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/JT966d8oi0— Keabetswe Nkosazana Manyobe (@KBmanyobe) February 7, 2021
Despite all the tweeps who felt Sello and Diggy made a cute couple, Diggy ended up picking Itumeleng as his date.
Sello ended up missing the date with Diggy, thanks to some of the odd questions his representative asked. Tweeps now want Sello to “review” his friendship with Precious.
They believe her question to Diggy about “how long he has been gay” cost Sello his date.
Here are some of the reactions below:
Precious ka dipotso tse snaks osenyeditse Sello man #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/LusoGgvXB3— Mimi (@Mimii_Malii) February 7, 2021
That how have you been gay for question e costile Sello 🤦♀️ #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/he6mDTtjD5— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) February 7, 2021
The reason Sello will stay single 🙄🙄#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/NNV2c5g4H8— Modimo O'mphemetse😇 (@PhemieRabs) February 7, 2021
Sello prolly missed out because of that stupid "how long have you been gay" question #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/nt1XxTxTbj— Dzon't do that (@Mara4whatdoe) February 7, 2021
“Can I ask you a question? How long have you been gay for?” 😐😐😐— Lebo Not Lebza (@trulylebo) February 7, 2021
Sello has some weird friends #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/PIn5N79GKW