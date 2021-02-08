IN MEMES| Tweeps totes loved Sello’s ‘grown man’ energy on #DMF

This week Date My Family introduced Mzansi to a range of men they were immediately taken with as Diggy searched for a lover to settle down with on the dating reality show.

Diggy, 34, who described himself as a self-employed computer wiz, asked the show to help him find an “easy-going, comfortable in their skin kind of man”.

For the first time in a while, fans of the show felt Date My Family did justice when it came to the potential dates they lined up for Diggy.

While all the potential dates had their unique pros and cons, tweeps were immediately in love with bachelor Sello’s energy. Everything from his eloquence to his energy gave viewers life! As soon as viewers got a vibe of Sello, they were convinced he would be perfect for Diggy because of his undeniable “grown man” vibe.

Tweeps were here for him!

Check out their reactions below: