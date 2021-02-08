TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES| Tweeps totes loved Sello’s ‘grown man’ energy on #DMF

They hated that he didn’t get the date but knew who to pin the blame on

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 February 2021 - 18:00
Diggy headed to 'Date My Family' to find love.
Diggy headed to 'Date My Family' to find love.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

This week Date My Family introduced Mzansi to a range of men they were immediately taken with as Diggy searched for a lover to settle down with on the dating reality show.

Diggy, 34, who described himself as a self-employed computer wiz, asked the show to help him find an “easy-going, comfortable in their skin kind of man”.

For the first time in a while, fans of the show felt Date My Family did justice when it came to the potential dates they lined up for Diggy.

While all the potential dates had their unique pros and cons, tweeps were immediately in love with bachelor Sello’s energy. Everything from his eloquence to his energy gave viewers life! As soon as viewers got a vibe of Sello, they were convinced he would be perfect for Diggy because of his undeniable “grown man” vibe.

Tweeps were here for him!

Check out their reactions below:

Despite all the tweeps who felt Sello and Diggy made a cute couple, Diggy ended up picking Itumeleng as his date.

Sello ended up missing the date with Diggy, thanks to some of the odd questions his representative asked. Tweeps now want Sello to “review” his friendship with Precious.

They believe her question to Diggy about “how long he has been gay” cost Sello his date.

Here are some of the reactions below:

IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t decide if DMF's Vusi went there for love or jokes

His sense of humour also split Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t get over 'DMF' bachelor’s Jerry Maake impersonation

Yah no, Tshepiso must have practised that impersonation multiple times!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | DMF’s Thami failed, so moghel Thobs opened her own beer!

DMF lesson: If you want something done properly, do it yourself!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

IN MEMES | 'Alcoholics don't judge others' - DMF's Trudy wins SA over

When Trudy said: "Kea nwa kea bo tumpa!" the mood was set!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Rich Mnisi, private jet & yacht! Inside Somizi and Vusi Nova’s bestie ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength TshisaLIVE
  5. Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X