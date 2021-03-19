Lalla Hirayama takes DJ Sabby for a spin (and not just in the car) on this week's 'Celeb Rides'

In this week's episode of Celeb Rides, media personality Lalla Hirayama takes host DJ Sabby for a spin in her Honda Civic Type R.

Lalla is a huge fan of the Honda brand and viewers will get a chance to see just how deep that loyalty lies.

And just when we thought a spin in a Civic was the most excitement we could handle for one weekend, the pair headed to a pole dancing class to get a spin on the pole ... with hilarious results.

Don't fall, Sabby!

Venda Pop Star, aka Una Rams, also gives us his futuristic Dream Garage.

Make sure you don’t miss Celeb Rides this Saturday from 9.30am with Ney the Bae and DJ Sabby, only on Ignition TV.