WATCH | DJ JazziQ hangs out with 'Celeb Rides'

26 February 2021 - 13:52 By TshisaLIVE
This week's episode of 'Celeb Rides' promises to be hotter.
Image: Supplied

The season is officially halfway through and it’s only getting hotter.

This week Ney hangs out with amapiano DJ JazziQ. They take a drive to the Rock Raceway chatting about his career, his car and some very questionable DMs.

They also go head-to-head in a Reverse Race Challenge.

Zee is also out and about hanging out with a Gusheshe that has been dubbed The Celeb because of it’s status out in the streets.

Shortstraw’s Gad De Combes gives us a look at his very interesting Dream Garage and we check in on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber and their cars.

That’s only on Celeb Rides every Saturday at 9.30am on Ignition TV. 

