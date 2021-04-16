LISTEN | ‘Mzansi’s Steve Harvey’ Mzwandile Ngubeni on his TV return & hosting ‘Love Back’
After the heartbreak and tragedy of 2020, this year has brought some good news in the TV return of veteran actor Mzwandile Ngubeni and his new gig as host of popular reality confessions show Love Back.
Nearly five years after Thomas Gumede helped heartbroken contestants try to bring back lost love, the show has returned for a fifth season, with Mzwandile at the helm.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the latest episode of the TshisaPod series, Mzwandile said he was honoured to be part of such a great show.
Listen to what he had to say:
“I am a big fan of the show. It's an amazing opportunity that I needed to jump on ... I love people and I am always the guy that people tell stuff too. I am always listening and always trying to give advice.
“I don't know how many people have said I should have my own talk show. I have a friend who always says that I am the Steve Harvey of SA. I say no, instead of ask Steve, it should be ask Mzwa,” he joked.
Mzwandile also recounted some of the most hilarious behind-the-scenes moments on the show and reflected on the emotional toll playing cupid had on him.
The return of the show echoes a similar return to TV for Mzwandile, who left screens in 2016 after playing Vuyo Vilakazi in the e.tv drama Umlilo.
He recently returned with a role on the popular 1 Magic telenovela The River, before moving into the Love Back hosting chair.
During his five-year hiatus, Mzwandile focused on his businesses and worked hard to make an income to sustain his passion for acting.
“It's a calling for me. I took a couple of years off because I really wanted to start a family and start a business. The politics in our sector means that often we don't have money to sustain ourselves and do what we love.
"That is the sad part; that we have to go out and put on the corporate suit and get into that office to make money to apply for a car, home loan, medical aid, UIF and disability protection.”