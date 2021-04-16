LISTEN | ‘Mzansi’s Steve Harvey’ Mzwandile Ngubeni on his TV return & hosting ‘Love Back’

After the heartbreak and tragedy of 2020, this year has brought some good news in the TV return of veteran actor Mzwandile Ngubeni and his new gig as host of popular reality confessions show Love Back.

Nearly five years after Thomas Gumede helped heartbroken contestants try to bring back lost love, the show has returned for a fifth season, with Mzwandile at the helm.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the latest episode of the TshisaPod series, Mzwandile said he was honoured to be part of such a great show.

Listen to what he had to say: