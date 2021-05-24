Anele Tembe’s father responds to claims made by AKA in his tell-all

Prominent businessman and Nelli Tembe’s father, Moses, has responded to claims made by rapper AKA in his tell-all interview which aired on Saturday night.

This was the first time AKA had publicly spoken since his fiancée’s death on April 11 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. There is an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances around her death.

Speaking to anchor Thembekile Mrototo on The Bar Leader TV, AKA opened up about his relationship with Nelli, the day she died and about the 22-year-old’s alleged mental health issues.

AKA was answering a question about Moses publicly denying at Nelli’s funeral on April 1 that his daughter was “chronically suicidal”.

The rapper also claimed he was shocked to realise he had been “denied” the opportunity to speak at Nelli’s funeral.

Moses’ response was published at the end of the interview when he addressed AKA’s comments.

He said: “We held memorial services all week proceeding Anele’s service. Kiernan’s father and Kiernan’s friend spoke alongside Tembe family members. Kiernan never made a request nor was he ever denied an opportunity to read his message on the day of the funeral.”