Wandile Molebatsi says SA needs a youth that's not 'drunk every weekend'

As the conversations around the South African youth and the challenges they are facing continue, Scandal! actor Wandile Molebatsi has shared his observations on what could be done to better the situation and what he feels the youth need to focus on instead of drowning their troubles in drugs and alcohol.

Wandile, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, recently returned to the TV screen as Duma on e.tv's popular drama Scandal! While Duma definitely has different problems to most of Mzansi's youth, he's still troubled and has turned to drugs for comfort.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the veteran actor shared what it meant for him to be able to tell Duma's story when the youth of the country is undergoing similar trials.

“It means a lot for me. Addiction is something that the youth of our country really struggle with; and to be able to tell this story in such a naked and honest way is so important to me. I also think the issue of mental health is one that black families are trying to understand. One's mind is the most critical thing in order to overcome,” he said.