Wandile Molebatsi says SA needs a youth that's not 'drunk every weekend'
“Our country needs young people not to be drunk every weekend but rather building digital libraries and thinking how we as a nation continue the Africa Renaissance.”
As the conversations around the South African youth and the challenges they are facing continue, Scandal! actor Wandile Molebatsi has shared his observations on what could be done to better the situation and what he feels the youth need to focus on instead of drowning their troubles in drugs and alcohol.
Wandile, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, recently returned to the TV screen as Duma on e.tv's popular drama Scandal! While Duma definitely has different problems to most of Mzansi's youth, he's still troubled and has turned to drugs for comfort.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the veteran actor shared what it meant for him to be able to tell Duma's story when the youth of the country is undergoing similar trials.
“It means a lot for me. Addiction is something that the youth of our country really struggle with; and to be able to tell this story in such a naked and honest way is so important to me. I also think the issue of mental health is one that black families are trying to understand. One's mind is the most critical thing in order to overcome,” he said.
The actor also said he hoped Duma's storyline would at least help viewers see that drugs and substance abuse is never the answer. Instead, Wandile urged young people of Mzansi to remember where they come from and from what calibre of people they were created.
“It's youth month and I think it's important for us as the youth to remember how far it is we have actually come! SA is by no means at the place that it should be 27 years after democracy, but we are in a much better place than our parents were. I would encourage the youth to look at other young South Africans and be reminded of the incredible things that are happening around us. Young people like Siyabulela Xuza, Layla Swart, Ngisana Mngomezulu, young south Africans who are pioneering the various sectors, be it in commerce, arts or humanities, and know that determination really is all about playing the mind game.”
The actor said people needed to shift their focus from making things like groove, alcohol and good time dominate their time, when they could be channelling their energy into better things. He specifically slammed “rushed materialism”, saying that it was detrimental for young people.
“Rushed materialism is hurting us badly ... We want money and we want it now and we break our moral back to get it. I have been in the industry for almost 25 years and only now am I starting to get the kind of industry traction I thought I would have after the first year at Wits. Our country needs young people not to be drunk every weekend but rather building digital libraries and thinking how we as a nation continue the Africa Renaissance,” he said.