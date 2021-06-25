WATCH | Ntsiki Mazwai joins 'fight' for the safety of women in Mzansi
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has shown up for the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), joining in a campaign to empower women across the country.
As a Women For Change ambassador, Ntsiki has shared her thoughts on her vision on the liberation of women in SA as part of one of the organisation's latest campaigns. According to the Women For Change website, the campaign aims to create a safer society for women and connects ladies of all ages, shapes and sizes.
“As women we want to stand united to put an end to violence against women and children. Daily we hear news about attacks, women and children being violated in many ways: in their homes, on the streets and places of education. Even being outdoors in nature harbours a potential threat,” Ntsiki said.
In a video posted on Twitter, Ntsiki said being a woman no longer means being soft and fragile but powerful.
“Being a woman used to mean being soft and nurturing and caring and fragile. But right now it means being strong, and powerful and claiming my space. Women in SA are not safe, so we have to look after each other.”
Watch here:
"The change I want to see right now, is to see women claiming their power and stepping into their bodies and owning them, and not feeling shame or fear." @ntsikimazwai#WCW to all powerful women who speak up. Let's be a voice for every woman. #womenforchange #believeher pic.twitter.com/S7epCHE3LT— Women For Change (@womenforchange5) June 23, 2021
The poet also went on to assert that she thoroughly supports women and hopes to see them reclaim their power.
“I am an ambassador for Women for Change because I am a woman, and I am a woman for women. I am a woman who stands with women and I am a woman who supports women. The change I want to see right now, is to see women claiming their power and stepping into their bodies and owning them, and not feeling shame or fear,” said Ntsiki.
Ntsiki declined to comment when TshisaLIVE approached her for additional information on her involvement in the campaign and Women for Change had not responded to TshisaLIVE enquiries at the time of publishing.
Ntsiki is known for speaking out about rape culture. Earlier this year, the star explained why she believes all victims who come forward with their stories.
“I believe all victims because I’d rather be wrong than subject someone to secondary victimisation after being raped,” she tweeted.