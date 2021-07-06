Lee-Ann Liebenberg apologises after accusing woman of affair with husband

Model Lee-Ann Liebenberg has issued a 23-word Instagram Live apology to Emily Kark, the woman she accused of cheating with her husband Nicky van der Walt last week.

In an now-deleted Instagram post, Lee-Ann announced that she would be getting a divorce from Nicky after 10 years of marriage.

The former model named Emily Kark in the post, saying “you can have him”.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lee-Ann retracted her statement:

“I retract and apologise to Emily Kark for the allegations I made about her on 2 July 2021 on my Instagram page.”