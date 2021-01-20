Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller speaks out amid legal battle

After staying mum amid one of the most publicised cheating scandals of 2020, TV personality Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller has broken her silence while they continue to face off in a legal battle.

Western Cape police confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Katlego had been arrested earlier this month for being in contempt of court, and the matter made headlines last weekend.

TshisaLIVE understands Katlego failed to adhere to a previous court ruling with regards to accommodating Monique and their son.

Col Andrè Traut, who for legal reasons could not provide a name, confirmed an arrest and court appearance: “Kindly be advised that a 34-year-old man was arrested on January 2 2020 in Pinelands for contempt of court and appeared in the Goodwood magistrate’s court on January 6.”

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Monique said even though she had been warned by the court not to speak to the media about case-related matters, she was concerned it seemed she was the only one adhering to the court’s instructions.

“We are all legally warned by the court not to make comments to the press. However, there seems to be an imbalance as to who the law applies to.”

Monique said she felt like media coverage about their situation had been turned into a “public slander campaign”.