'I'm shattered' — Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi mourns the loss of her brother

Actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi has taken to social media to mourn the death of her brother Lebo, saying she has been left shattered.

In an emotional farewell post, the star announced to fans that her loved one had died. Speaking about the tragedy, the star said that she and her family are heartbroken by the loss.

“I took time to post this because I didn't have words to describe my pain . The truth is guys I'm broken, I'm shattered I have tried a lot of things to hide my pain Our family lost a son. I have lost a brother. We are left to pick up the pieces,” she wrote.