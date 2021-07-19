TshisaLIVE

'I'm shattered' — Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi mourns the loss of her brother

19 July 2021 - 14:00
The star has mourned the loss of her 'brother'.
The star has mourned the loss of her 'brother'.
Image: Instagram/Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi

Actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi has taken to social media to mourn the death of her brother Lebo, saying she has been left shattered.

In an emotional farewell post, the star announced to fans that her loved one had died. Speaking about the tragedy, the star said that she and her family are heartbroken by the loss.

“I took time to post this because I didn't have words to describe my pain . The truth is guys I'm broken, I'm shattered I have tried a lot of things to hide my pain Our family lost a son. I have lost a brother. We are left to pick up the pieces,” she wrote.

Chatting with TshisaLIVE, the star said that her brother held their family together.

“He was a glue of our family he didn't like family conflicts he was a peacemaker. A true breadwinner and he will be missed,” said Nomsa.

Just recently, actress and producer Connie Ferguson also mourned the loss of her brother Moses. Taking to Instagram with a heavy heart, the actress announced the tragic news in a lengthy, heartfelt message.

I thank God that I was able to spend some time with you on Pops’ birthday. After so many years! I believe this was God’s’ way of giving us the opportunity to say goodbye, to build final memories together, and to celebrate life one final time together,” she wrote.

The actress went on to reminisce on her childhood memories spent with Moses.

“You, me and Tony were the three musketeers growing up. So many memories that just bring a smile to my face! Your infectious laughter, how you would slap me on the shoulder when you burst out laughing! Your special signature walk, swinging your arms to the back! So many memories!” she wrote.

READ MORE

Nomsa Buthelezi: I go through homophobic slurs almost daily, my sexuality is not a disease

"Kubuhlungu. Even those you call family spit on you."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Nomsa Buthelezi spills the beans on her own 'perfect wedding' planning

'I’ve decided that I won’t have any bridesmaid at my wedding. I’ve had too many friends turn on me,' Nomsa said
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Nomsa Buthelezi & wife on their tough lobola talks

Nomsa and Zandile are grateful their lobola negotiators were able to reach common ground
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Skeem Saam' stars Mmapitsi & Lizzy are BFFs in real life and fans love to see ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Last ‘Rhythm City’ episode airs tonight — promises drama, tears and love TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Warras and Sizwe Dhlomo praise Cassper for owning it not just in the music ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize pens heartfelt b-day letter to ‘daughter’ — 'It’s sad we won’t be able ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’