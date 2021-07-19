'I'm shattered' — Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi mourns the loss of her brother
Actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi has taken to social media to mourn the death of her brother Lebo, saying she has been left shattered.
In an emotional farewell post, the star announced to fans that her loved one had died. Speaking about the tragedy, the star said that she and her family are heartbroken by the loss.
“I took time to post this because I didn't have words to describe my pain . The truth is guys I'm broken, I'm shattered I have tried a lot of things to hide my pain Our family lost a son. I have lost a brother. We are left to pick up the pieces,” she wrote.
Chatting with TshisaLIVE, the star said that her brother held their family together.
“He was a glue of our family he didn't like family conflicts he was a peacemaker. A true breadwinner and he will be missed,” said Nomsa.
Just recently, actress and producer Connie Ferguson also mourned the loss of her brother Moses. Taking to Instagram with a heavy heart, the actress announced the tragic news in a lengthy, heartfelt message.
“I thank God that I was able to spend some time with you on Pops’ birthday. After so many years! I believe this was God’s’ way of giving us the opportunity to say goodbye, to build final memories together, and to celebrate life one final time together,” she wrote.
The actress went on to reminisce on her childhood memories spent with Moses.
“You, me and Tony were the three musketeers growing up. So many memories that just bring a smile to my face! Your infectious laughter, how you would slap me on the shoulder when you burst out laughing! Your special signature walk, swinging your arms to the back! So many memories!” she wrote.