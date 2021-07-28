TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira splits Twitter after saying fans need vaccination cards to attend Fact Durban Rocks

28 July 2021 - 15:00
DJ Tira has come under fire for the alleged new rules at the annual Fact Durban Rocks festival.
Image: DJ Tira/ Instagram

KwaZulu-Natal musician and Afrotainment owner DJ Tira has come under scrutiny by the Twitter firing squad after prompting a discussion about vaccine passports in SA in a now deleted tweet. 

The backlash came after the star tweeted about the annual Fact Durban Rocks festival set to be held later this year. After its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the concert is back and bigger than ever with stars including Sjava, Shimza, Zakes Bantwini and others faves. Somizi, Zulu Mkhathini and Solo B are set to be MCs for the festival. 

Excited about its big comeback, DJ Tira took to Twitter to tell fans the news. In his announcement, the star said without proof of vaccination one wouldn’t be allowed to attend the concert.

Fact Durban Rocks December 2021. No vaccine card, no entry,” read the now deleted tweet.

This led to much backlash online, with many saying they will not be forced to be vaccinated to attend the concert. May said the star was pushing an agenda with the  tweet.

Even though DJ Tira deleted the tweet, the discussion continued as many were shook by his audacity to think some fans deserve to attend his gigs more than others.

“Imagine the whole of me getting an injection just to see DJ Tira. Kill me!” read one tweet.

Check out the reactions online:

Following the backlash, DJ Tira took to the TL to ask people why they are cared of getting vaccinated.

He also posted a video of himself getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Get vaccinated. December is coming,” DJ Tira captioned the video.

