DJ Tira splits Twitter after saying fans need vaccination cards to attend Fact Durban Rocks
KwaZulu-Natal musician and Afrotainment owner DJ Tira has come under scrutiny by the Twitter firing squad after prompting a discussion about vaccine passports in SA in a now deleted tweet.
The backlash came after the star tweeted about the annual Fact Durban Rocks festival set to be held later this year. After its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the concert is back and bigger than ever with stars including Sjava, Shimza, Zakes Bantwini and others faves. Somizi, Zulu Mkhathini and Solo B are set to be MCs for the festival.
Excited about its big comeback, DJ Tira took to Twitter to tell fans the news. In his announcement, the star said without proof of vaccination one wouldn’t be allowed to attend the concert.
“Fact Durban Rocks December 2021. No vaccine card, no entry,” read the now deleted tweet.
This led to much backlash online, with many saying they will not be forced to be vaccinated to attend the concert. May said the star was pushing an agenda with the tweet.
Even though DJ Tira deleted the tweet, the discussion continued as many were shook by his audacity to think some fans deserve to attend his gigs more than others.
“Imagine the whole of me getting an injection just to see DJ Tira. Kill me!” read one tweet.
Check out the reactions online:
Imagine the whole of me getting an injection just to see DJ Tira. Kill me!— ThandekaLo (@ThandekaLo) July 27, 2021
I can't even defend Dj Tira. That tweet was out of pocket. 🙆🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/rzFNeVlv2K— 🤑 (@bhebhe_nkunzi) July 27, 2021
who listens to Gqom in 2021 , Dj Tira can go and invite the ANC and those clever middle class blacks pic.twitter.com/5P7G0Gq6IO— Mickey Van Peeblez (@van_peeblez) July 27, 2021
So basically black Twitter told DJ Tira to Voetsek, you got to respect black twitter's power 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PqYLWRyyUm— Simtho Biyela ®️ (@SimthoBiyela) July 27, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen I don't like preaching or write so called surmons but what DJ tira has Recently posted it was a clear exposure from GOD to see time between carios and cronos, we are l leaving near the latter days— Motlatsi (@Motlats72544829) July 28, 2021
So the called pastors prophecy on the dry bones pic.twitter.com/EvJJQLb6PE
I swear i won't get it vaccination endorse government have paid dj tira— Ndumiso Prince Chonco (@chonco_prince) July 27, 2021
Government using new strategies to motivate people who are scared pic.twitter.com/EIf75x67Xx
DJ Tira kept quiet about the KZN unrest 2 weeks ago but today here he is making it come across like he is very concerned about the publics well-being and urging them to be vaccinated. Where was the same energy when people were being killed in Phoenix?— 💿P-MO (@Ph3hello_Mo) July 27, 2021
Following the backlash, DJ Tira took to the TL to ask people why they are cared of getting vaccinated.
He also posted a video of himself getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Get vaccinated. December is coming,” DJ Tira captioned the video.
Get vaccinated. December is coming. pic.twitter.com/A2CWcbMxNi— 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) July 27, 2021