TshisaLIVE

Samkelo Ndlovu launches non-profit organisation for women and children

28 July 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Samkelo Ndlovu is now a philanthropist.
Samkelo Ndlovu is now a philanthropist.
Image: Instagram/ Samkelo Ndlovu

Actress and singer Samkelo Ndlovu recently started a non-profit organisation, the Samkelo Ndlovu Foundation, which aims to help women and children navigate through the gender-based violence (GBV) and Covid-19 pandemics.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samkelo said this was her pursuit of philanthropy. She said wanted to start by helping women and children affected by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“Friends, in my long overdue pursuit of philanthropy, I have started a registered non-profit organisation in response to Covid-19 and the effects the lockdown restrictions have on women and children and leaders of child-headed homes whose parents are diseased by Covid-19 or anything else,” she wrote.

The actress said she was not looking for donations but was interested to help child-headed homes and single mothers who need assistance.

“We are not looking for donations but for you to help us locate our friends in need of assistance. As we grow, we will grow in strength and resources to aid us to lend our helping hand even further.”

While Samkelo has been taking strides towards making a difference for the less fortunate, she has also been making major moves in her career. 

The actress, who is also a budding songstress, has a lot in the pipeline. She has been in the studio with many renowned artists, including DJ Maphorisa, Reason (also known as Sizwe Alakine) and the legendary kwaito artist Spikiri, making music fans have been itching to hear.

“Amazing musical things are happening,” Samkelo wrote on Instagram.

WATCH | The Menzi Ngubane Foundation donates 'dignity packs' to victims in need

The Menzi Ngubane Foundation plans to launch more initiatives to address societal ills.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha on helping to raise $10m for children from marginalised communities

"In six months as the CottonOn Foundation, we have raised $10m from our face masks that will go towards the foundation," Nomzamo said.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Anele 'Nelli' Tembe's family to launch foundation for young women

In the week when footage of an incident involving rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his late fiancée, Anele Tembe went viral - sparking speculation ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’ TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  3. 'RHOD' star Nonku Williams opens up about her miracle baby after 2 failed IVF's TshisaLIVE
  4. Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi joins many who ain't 'happy' with SA Olympic team's outfits TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...