Samkelo Ndlovu launches non-profit organisation for women and children

Actress and singer Samkelo Ndlovu recently started a non-profit organisation, the Samkelo Ndlovu Foundation, which aims to help women and children navigate through the gender-based violence (GBV) and Covid-19 pandemics.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samkelo said this was her pursuit of philanthropy. She said wanted to start by helping women and children affected by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“Friends, in my long overdue pursuit of philanthropy, I have started a registered non-profit organisation in response to Covid-19 and the effects the lockdown restrictions have on women and children and leaders of child-headed homes whose parents are diseased by Covid-19 or anything else,” she wrote.

The actress said she was not looking for donations but was interested to help child-headed homes and single mothers who need assistance.

“We are not looking for donations but for you to help us locate our friends in need of assistance. As we grow, we will grow in strength and resources to aid us to lend our helping hand even further.”