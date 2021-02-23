WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha on helping to raise $10m for children from marginalised communities
US-based actress Nomzamo Mbatha has revealed that with people's support, they have helped raise $10m (about R149m) for the CottonOn Foundation to support society's most marginalised and vulnerable.
Nomzamo took to Instagram to share a video in which she expressed how grateful she was that people gave them support by buying face masks, water, tote bags and sanitisers at any CottonOn store globally.
Nomzamo said, "In six months as the CottonOn foundation, we have raised $10m from our face masks that will go towards the foundation.
"As you know the CottonOn foundation continues to do the work, and we continue to shift the middle and make sure we break down the systems that stand before the most marginalised and vulnerable children across the world – and make sure they get quality education."
The Coming 2 America actress said they have put together 17 000 food packs in the past year that have went across the African continent to all the school that they support to make that the little ones get their much needed nutrients.
"We also have put together more than 19,000 educational materials that they can use at home as we know the pandemic has affected schools in the most notorious way but we wanted to make sure no child was left behind no matter what educational systems they are exposed to.”
Nomzamo explained more about what they were doing as the foundation through the rest of SA.
In January, Nomzamo revealed her foundation was set to donate R1m to help pupils in SA.
She took to Twitter and explained that her foundation had teamed up with Hollywood Bets to help young people pay their school fees and provide them with school-related items.
The former Isibaya actress shared a video where she revealed they would give away R1m and gifts school jerseys and shoes to primary schools in parts of SA.
In the video, Nomzamo said: "I'm here to make a very special announcement. At the beginning of the year the Nomzamo Light House foundation announced we are in partnership with Hollywood Bets.
"We said we are going to give away R1m worth of bursaries to individuals who have outstanding fees, those who need registration money or whatever the need may be. We have closed the entries and are now embarking on this particular campaign."
Nomzamo said together with Unilever and the CottonOn Foundation they will be gifting primary schools in KwaZulu-Natal, Polokwane, Gauteng and the Western Cape with jerseys, school shoes and goodies from Unilever and CottonOn.