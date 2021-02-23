WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha on helping to raise $10m for children from marginalised communities

US-based actress Nomzamo Mbatha has revealed that with people's support, they have helped raise $10m (about R149m) for the CottonOn Foundation to support society's most marginalised and vulnerable.

Nomzamo took to Instagram to share a video in which she expressed how grateful she was that people gave them support by buying face masks, water, tote bags and sanitisers at any CottonOn store globally.

Nomzamo said, "In six months as the CottonOn foundation, we have raised $10m from our face masks that will go towards the foundation.

"As you know the CottonOn foundation continues to do the work, and we continue to shift the middle and make sure we break down the systems that stand before the most marginalised and vulnerable children across the world – and make sure they get quality education."



The Coming 2 America actress said they have put together 17 000 food packs in the past year that have went across the African continent to all the school that they support to make that the little ones get their much needed nutrients.

"We also have put together more than 19,000 educational materials that they can use at home as we know the pandemic has affected schools in the most notorious way but we wanted to make sure no child was left behind no matter what educational systems they are exposed to.”

Nomzamo explained more about what they were doing as the foundation through the rest of SA.