Rethabile Khumalo gets candid about how she won’t let bodyshamers steal her joy

Rethabile went on to answer a quick Q&A about self-love, mental health, her music and career.

Are you happy with your body?

If I am OK with how I look but you decide how I should look like, that’s your problem my darling. I am happy with how I look like. I keep moving. I will not break down because you want me to look like what I am not. This week on my Instagram some attention-seeking person was trolling me but here I am. Happy and doing just fine.

What’s your stance on cyberbullying? How do you think it can be combated?

We need to use our power to educate the masses, especially people who kill themselves due to low self-esteem caused by body shaming and cyberbullying. The internet is good and bad for both sides. I choose to communicate my music and life to those who accept and love me. I can’t be stressed by trolls who want to control me.

How do you prioritise your mental health?

I am very much into myself and it’s a learning process. I can't describe how I gather my strength but a girl has to live and survive. Cyberspace is another world. Taking it easy and enjoying what life brings you can help you adjust to stability in mental health.

How does music help you navigate life?

When I perform I make sure I use my body and voice to send out the message. I love preforming. Sometimes I find myself dancing to my music. That makes it easy for me to enjoy my music. I have learnt and had to grow fast through my music with the help of my mom, who has walked the journey before me. I am so fortunate she is the navigator in this dog-eat-dog music industry.

What are you busy with at the moment?

I am in the studio working on a few touches for my upcoming music. Soon I will be able to share with my fans. Keep checking my socials.