Hulisani Ravele celebrates 24 years of a thriving career — 'What a blessing it is'

In another post in June, the media personality said that she is in a season of “renewal”.

“I’m in a season of ‘Renewal’, I am giving myself the gift of new things in my life, cos I deserve them!”

Since her first stint on YoTV as a child star, the media personality has cemented her name in the entertainment industry and expanded her career infiltrating the entrepreneurial space as well.

During an interview with lifestyle influencer Mpoomy Ledwaba Hulisani mentioned that she was in a great space in her career.

“Things are going well for me, I've been working very very hard ... my portion in life is to thrive,” Hulisani said.

The 94.7 presenter has also ventured into the corporate industry but says that broadcasting is her purpose.

“I found my purpose as a broadcaster ... I wrote a letter to God saying that I want to start planning to leave my corporate job ... because I'm going to intentionally work away from this because my sole purpose being in broadcast ... and that's when the words came to me ... purpose, power and impact.”

