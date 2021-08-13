TshisaLIVE

Hulisani Ravele celebrates 24 years of a thriving career — 'What a blessing it is'

13 August 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Hulisani Ravele celebrates new beginnings 24 years in the industry.
Image: Hulisani Ravele's Instagram

When it comes to the entertainment industry, maintaining your relevance takes hard work and resilience and Hulisani Ravele has embodied that.

Taking to social media, Hulisani hinted at a new journey while celebrating her 24-year-long longevity in her career.

“A new beginning. A blank canvas. 24 years in, what a blessing it is to still be excited about my career and what it will bring next,” she wrote.

In another post in June, the media personality said that she is in a season of “renewal”.

“I’m in a season of ‘Renewal’, I am giving myself the gift of new things in my life, cos I deserve them!”

Since her first stint on YoTV as a child star, the media personality has cemented her name in the entertainment industry and expanded her career infiltrating the entrepreneurial space as well.

During an interview with lifestyle influencer Mpoomy Ledwaba Hulisani mentioned that she was in a great space in her career.

“Things are going well for me, I've been working very very hard ... my portion in life is to thrive,” Hulisani said.

The 94.7 presenter has also ventured into the corporate industry but says that broadcasting is her purpose.

“I found my purpose as a broadcaster ... I wrote a letter to God saying that I want to start planning to leave my corporate job ... because I'm going to intentionally work away from this because my sole purpose being in broadcast ... and that's when the words came to me ... purpose, power and impact.” 

TshisaLIVE reached out to Hulisani Ravele for comment but did not receive it by the time of publishing this article.

