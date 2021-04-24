Hulisani Ravele on achieving your dreams and following your passions

Radio and TV star Hulisani Ravele has shared advice on pursuing your dreams, preaching that things meant for you tend to work out.

Hulisani has worked hard on her dream to have a talk show and recently hinted about a new chapter in her journeyy.

Posting a picture on Instagram of her looking excited behind the camera, watching a talk show project she is part of, she wrote: “I had such a special morning today. I cried such happy tears afterwards. I am so deserving of moments like these. We did it, Joe,” she wrote.