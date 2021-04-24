Hulisani Ravele on achieving your dreams and following your passions
Radio and TV star Hulisani Ravele has shared advice on pursuing your dreams, preaching that things meant for you tend to work out.
Hulisani has worked hard on her dream to have a talk show and recently hinted about a new chapter in her journeyy.
Posting a picture on Instagram of her looking excited behind the camera, watching a talk show project she is part of, she wrote: “I had such a special morning today. I cried such happy tears afterwards. I am so deserving of moments like these. We did it, Joe,” she wrote.
Taking to social media shortly after, Hulisani preached about chasing things that “set your soul on fire”.
“Here’s the thing about pursuing the things that set your soul on fire. They make everything else that’s not for you or aligned to your purpose so blatantly clear,” she explained.
She warned that doing things that aren't meant for you may leave you frustrated or drained.
“If you can, where you can, do more of what makes you happy,” she added.
Here’s the thing about pursuing the things that set your soul on fire, they make everything else that’s not for you or aligned to your purpose, SO blatantly clear. The things that tire you, frustrate you, drain you. If you can, where you can, do more of what makes you happy. 🕯🙏🏾— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 19, 2021