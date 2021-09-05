Kefilwe Mabote opens up about keeping her struggles away from IG
Influencer and stylist Kefilwe Mabote says that she doesn't share all her trials and tribulations online as she has learnt to be discerning about what information she shares with her fans.
Taking to Instagram with a couple of lessons she has learnt recently, the star reflected on growing older and wiser as one of SA's most influential style queens. She said that she is loving the person she is becoming with the lessons she has learnt as the years go on.
“With age, comes wisdom: right now, I am loving the woman I am becoming. All the disappointments, heartbreaks and hardships I’ve faced are moulding me into the woman I want to be, the woman I’ve always envied and wanted to become,” she wrote.
The star believes that with growing into her fully realised self, she finds power in discerning the kind of information she shares online, often not documenting or detailing her hardships with the world.
“There are many things left unshared on the 'gram which I’ve endured, experiences which pushed me closer to God and made me even more thankful for the peace I experience these days. These have made me strive for better and want more for myself.
“This new chapter I am walking into is going to be glorious - and you know what? I can’t wait to live in it,” she wrote.
Check out the post below:
Kefilwe knows a thing or two about blossoming into success.
At the SA Style Awards in 2017, she said to TshisaLIVE the hate she received from naysayers contributed to her success.
She chatted about how she was still in disbelief at the growth her brand has seen.
“Being recognised for doing what I love is the most amazing feeling. Though I have been pushed to excellence by both love and hate. I am most inspired by my family and friends to continuously work on my craft. But I know I wouldn't be where I am today without the people that follow me and support me. I mean look at me now,” she told TshisaLIVE.