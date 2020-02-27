Ayanda Thabethe, Lasizwe: February's best and worst dressed celebs
Here's who impressed — and who depressed — us with their wardrobe choices
From the Oscars to the Sun Met, February has brought us some inspiring red carpets, but nothing gets our pulses racing like seeing our fave local celebs serve swoon-worthy looks while living their everyday lives.
With that in mind, here are the A-lists who impressed and depressed us with their outfits this month:
BEST DRESSED
NOMZAMO MBATHA
This outfit deserves so much more than a mirror selfie. In fact, it deserves a spot at the top of our best-dressed list. It's casual and chic with just enough edge to keep it fresh and young. You can be sure we'll be stealing ideas from this look in the colder days to come.
LIESL LAURIE
The last time the former Miss SA appeared on one of our lists, she was sadly in the worst-dressed section, but oh how the tides have turned. She wore this lime green and white number by David Tlale to an event celebrating the designer's new collaboration with Avon.
We're all about layers and volume this season, but Laurie made us proud with her styling too. Those braids added a hip-hop edge to the look that could have been somewhat matronly, while those stilettos added that extra sparkle we all crave.
TAMARA DEY
If there's any celeb that can handle all the sparkle and sass this outfit is serving, it's Miss Dey. The singer's cheeky ensemble has so much going on, but somehow it works. While the brave mix of individual pieces keeps us interested, the unified colour palette running throughout stops the overall look from seeming chaotic.
WORST DRESSED
AYANDA THABETHE
This "mother of the bride" dress would look better on, well, a mother of a bride. The ageing neckline and frumpy length would make even the most beautiful woman look drab.
Thabethe's styling is off too. Those earrings and that bedazzled belt are so 2008 and seem out of sorts with this "cutesy" dress. To set off its supposedly fun and flirty design, her hair should have been down in tumbling curls.
On the plus side, as always, the TV host's make-up is on point.
KEFILWE MABOTE
Where Thabethe’s dress had zero sex appeal, this number may have too much: it reminds us a bit of something you'd wear behind closed bedroom doors.
While we love the colour and satin finish of the influencer's two-piece ensemble, the smart fabric looks amiss with that straw hat and bag. Also those elegant sandals would have been a better bet had she been wearing a brightly coloured maxi-dress.
LASIZWE
While we applaud the TV personality's gender-bending fashion choices, we can't understand why Lasizwe wants to look like a middle-aged mom attending her first golf lesson. If "Karen" was an outfit, this would be it.
The skirt is too flared and its length is too long - together with those socks it makes Lasizwe's stunning legs look unfairly short and stumpy. The black belt and Armani bag don't mesh with this day look, and that random necklace belongs in a rap video, not this outfit.