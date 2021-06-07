Here’s why Sarah Langa was trending on Twitter for her ‘pretty privilege’ comments

Influencer Sarah Langa left the TL in a tizz after a video clip from an interview in which she talked about “pretty privilege” surfaced on the TL.

Sarah was dragged to filth by tweeps after the snippet from an interview with Unathi Nkayi talking to fashion influencers Sarah and Kefilwe Mabote made the rounds on social media. In the video, the trio chatted about “pretty privilege”, or the privilege that comes with living up to society’s standard of beauty.

Social media star Sarah can be heard addressing pretty privilege as real, saying as a self-proclaimed pretty person, she has the responsibility to address her status and uplift those around her who don’t “feel” pretty.

“There is pretty girl privilege. Let’s not shy away from that. Your role as a pretty person is to uplift people who don’t feel pretty because you are constantly praised. It does come with a lot of hate but that’s a part of the responsibility, you know, to understand where the hate comes from. The hate is deeply rooted in the privilege, and the privilege is what they don’t want to acknowledge,” said Sarah.