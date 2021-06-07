TshisaLIVE

Here’s why Sarah Langa was trending on Twitter for her ‘pretty privilege’ comments

07 June 2021 - 16:00
The influencer left the internet in heated discussion over the privilege that comes with being 'pretty'.
Image: Instagram/Sarah Langa

Influencer Sarah Langa left the TL in a tizz after a video clip from an interview in which she talked about “pretty privilege” surfaced on the TL.

Sarah was dragged to filth by tweeps after the snippet from an interview with Unathi Nkayi talking to fashion influencers Sarah and Kefilwe Mabote made the rounds on social media. In the video, the trio chatted about “pretty privilege”, or the privilege that comes with living up to society’s standard of beauty.

Social media star Sarah can be heard addressing pretty privilege as real, saying as a self-proclaimed pretty person, she has the responsibility to address her status and uplift those around her who don’t “feel” pretty.

“There is pretty girl privilege. Let’s not shy away from that. Your role as a pretty person is to uplift people who don’t feel pretty because you are constantly praised. It does come with a lot of hate but that’s a part of the responsibility, you know,  to understand where the hate comes from. The hate is deeply rooted in the privilege, and the privilege is what they don’t want to acknowledge,” said Sarah.

The comments on “pretty privilege” led to a discussion online.

Twitter users lambasted Sarah for her sentiments, saying she wasn’t making any sense because self-proclaimed “pretty” women uplifting women that don’t feel pretty didn’t make sense. Sarah’s critics felt she didn’t articulate her point accurately.

Check out their reactions:

However, the star had her supporters, with tweeps clarifying what the star meant by saying those with this kind of privilege should help those who don’t feel pretty.

Many also hit back at the insults and attacks hurled Sarah’s way.

Here are some of the responses:

