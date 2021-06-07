Here’s why Sarah Langa was trending on Twitter for her ‘pretty privilege’ comments
Influencer Sarah Langa left the TL in a tizz after a video clip from an interview in which she talked about “pretty privilege” surfaced on the TL.
Sarah was dragged to filth by tweeps after the snippet from an interview with Unathi Nkayi talking to fashion influencers Sarah and Kefilwe Mabote made the rounds on social media. In the video, the trio chatted about “pretty privilege”, or the privilege that comes with living up to society’s standard of beauty.
Social media star Sarah can be heard addressing pretty privilege as real, saying as a self-proclaimed pretty person, she has the responsibility to address her status and uplift those around her who don’t “feel” pretty.
“There is pretty girl privilege. Let’s not shy away from that. Your role as a pretty person is to uplift people who don’t feel pretty because you are constantly praised. It does come with a lot of hate but that’s a part of the responsibility, you know, to understand where the hate comes from. The hate is deeply rooted in the privilege, and the privilege is what they don’t want to acknowledge,” said Sarah.
Sarah Langa on pretty girl privilege 👌🏽❤️ She captured it so well. I’m glad she is aware of it and not denying it pic.twitter.com/SAb4zwObrh— Mampho B (@mampho_b) June 4, 2021
The comments on “pretty privilege” led to a discussion online.
Twitter users lambasted Sarah for her sentiments, saying she wasn’t making any sense because self-proclaimed “pretty” women uplifting women that don’t feel pretty didn’t make sense. Sarah’s critics felt she didn’t articulate her point accurately.
Check out their reactions:
How does she " uplift people who don't feel pretty" by being pretty— 🥀 (@SenoritaMame) June 5, 2021
WTH am I listening to here?
Yhoo what is this? Each individual has its own insecurities, being mean and rude to a person because you think they have "pretty privilege" is not a teachable moment. "pretty people" don't even know they are pretty (well sort of). Ikhona lento ndifuna uyiythetha but ayiphumi😩— Nikita Plugs🔌 (@ThickNack) June 5, 2021
Sarah Langa really said "as a pretty girl with pretty privilege, your role is to uplift people who dont feel pretty." 😭😭— MPHO🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) June 5, 2021
It's so harmful to reduce desirability politics to "I have to make you feel pretty"
So she’s basically saying being pretty is a privilege cos there are people who are not pretty 😂🤣😂🤣 or is she saying feeling pretty is a privilege because there are people who don’t feel pretty ??? 😂🤣😂🤣 I’m confused 🤷🏾♂️— Southy (@multimill80) June 5, 2021
Me after Sarah Langa said pretty people should uplift ugly people pic.twitter.com/s5GBlhmMZt— ｲのﾌﾉ (@hlali__k) June 5, 2021
However, the star had her supporters, with tweeps clarifying what the star meant by saying those with this kind of privilege should help those who don’t feel pretty.
Many also hit back at the insults and attacks hurled Sarah’s way.
Here are some of the responses:
You guys bully Sarah Langa. A lot.— Nan Sishange (@NanSishange) June 5, 2021
She even once started stuttering because of the cyber bullying, even then you laughed. She used your “hate” as motivation to study, you mocked her even more. Unenzeni?
You are bullying her.
It's the fact that we all could understand what Sarah Langa was trying to say but we're so deep into this culture of shaming that we miss the opportunity to educate/correct politely.— Vuyo (@LadyinPR_Cpt) June 6, 2021
You guys like to bully Sarah Langa and make her seem stupid and I hate that shit.— YT: (@ZandiFinca) June 5, 2021
You guys hate Sarah Langa, that’s why everything she says is shocking to yall. How many times have yall had these “pretty privilege” and “desirability” chats on the TL?? Suddenly when Sarah talks about it yall have comprehension challenges.— GOTTI🧊 (@pretty_hun_) June 6, 2021
Some People are just angry that Sarah Langa said point blank, "I am pretty" and it's not debatable..... she has no doubt in her mind about her pretty. Let's not be pressed!— Cassie Nkhuwa (@4real_cassie) June 6, 2021