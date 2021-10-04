TshisaLIVE

Stoan Seate talks about retiring from music to pursue fine art & poetry

04 October 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Stoan on honing in on his love for fine art.
Image: Instagram/ Stoan

Stoan Seate, of the legendary kwaito group Bongo Maffin, says he wants to explore more as a trained fine artist. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Stoan recalled retiring from music in May last year on his birthday and his mission to hone in on his passion for fine art and poetry.

"I gave up music as a career especially after I saw the minister, and the government by extension, committed to the sports, art, film ... and it showed me that we're surplus to society's requirements, and for me I feel like my skills and my abilities are worth much more," he says

"The poetry now is the concentration of who I am and my artistic identity and that's what I'm going to do going forward. I'm no longer interested in recording songs for the top 10. I want to share it out there. It hurts me to sit in the studio and dedicate so much time and skill to something that may not have any returns."

Stoan, who also dabbles as a presenter, says he's not shunning music, but has no plans of releasing an album in future.

"I've been around because of this ... my ancestors go with me. I'm still doing music but not into releasing albums, but I do features. Maybe I might do a project of all the songs I've been a part of ... but I'm not into sitting there and pushing 25 years ago."

Stoan says Covid-19 showed him how to expand and enhance his talents beyond just making music. 

"I knew that I had to ignite other skills that I have and I've done that. In the North West I've done a lot of social responsibility stuff. I really got serious about it when I turned 40 and now that's what I'm doing more, as well doing social awareness campaigns and the poetry comes with me."

