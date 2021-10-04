Stoan Seate talks about retiring from music to pursue fine art & poetry

Stoan Seate, of the legendary kwaito group Bongo Maffin, says he wants to explore more as a trained fine artist.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Stoan recalled retiring from music in May last year on his birthday and his mission to hone in on his passion for fine art and poetry.

"I gave up music as a career especially after I saw the minister, and the government by extension, committed to the sports, art, film ... and it showed me that we're surplus to society's requirements, and for me I feel like my skills and my abilities are worth much more," he says

"The poetry now is the concentration of who I am and my artistic identity and that's what I'm going to do going forward. I'm no longer interested in recording songs for the top 10. I want to share it out there. It hurts me to sit in the studio and dedicate so much time and skill to something that may not have any returns."