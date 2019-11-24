Music Review

Bongo Maffin is back! Our hiatus was necessary, says the band

After a 14-year break, the iconic '90s kwaito group have released a new album, 'From Bongo with Love'. Why now? We asked them

They say love is patient - and no-one knows that better than a Bongo Maffin fan; it's been over a decade since they released an album. But now the '90s kwaito group are back: Thandiswa Mazwai, Jah Seed, Stoan Seate and Speedy have reunited for their seventh studio album, From Bongo with Love.



"It's something we want to give the fans. As we got into making the album we realised that this is actually the gift we can give our fans," says Mazwai...