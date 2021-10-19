Langa Mavuso chats about getting his heart broken, vulnerability & healing

Singer-songwriter Langa Mavuso has opened up about the importance of baring it all to his fans through his music.

Many artists might attest to music being a process of catharsis for them and Langa has been using it as an outlet to express his feelings and life's experiences.

“I try to embrace all the truths of my life so that I can reflect experiences that people go through, because I don't think that my experiences are unique ... some parts of them are unique to me,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

The Sama and Feather Award-nominated album Langa, launched in September last year, was birthed from going through heartbreak and Langa says he plans to continue being just as vulnerable with his next album.

“I'm excited to even start working on the second album ... I'm going through a break-up, so this next album might be about a break-up or a make-up, we don't know, but we'll see,” he chuckles.