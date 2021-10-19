MaMkhize gives tips on making it in business
Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has over two decades experience in the property business, a male-dominated industry she figures would have some shaking in their boots or not take up the challenge at all.
In a sit-down with media personality LootLove on the Mzansi Magic Music channel special, MaMkhize opened up about some of the challenges she's encountered. Among other things the business woman said she learnt very quickly was that she needed to do her own research about property.
“I think you must learn a strategy, number one, if you are coming into a male-dominated industry. You must learn that whatever you are in you must know it better than they do. You know us as women, if we learn something we always do it better than men.”
MaMkhize's life was thrust into the public with her never-ending squabbles with the tax man. The reality show Kwa MaMkhize where she let Mzansi into her home each time the episode aired was to remedy the bad rep she was slowly getting.
“My life was invaded before I could even give permission for it to be invaded but what has happened they invaded it and created a perception, and people thought the perception was true.
“I'm a strategist by nature, and me stepping into the media was to change the perception into reality. I know they’ve invaded my privacy before, I gave them permission, I sat down and I said OK, how can I make this thing work for me? So I've changed the perception into reality. I think most people know MaMkhize for who she is now and not MaMkhize the tax problem and so forth.”
The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star has shared in the past how she hopes to see black women shine bright and continue to show the world their excellence.
She reminded those reading that they shouldn't let others dim their light regardless of the obstacles in their way.
“Dear brown skin girl,
"Remember that your sparkle is your everyday gift to the world. Never give them a chance to dim your light, keep shining and being a constant reminder that black is beautiful! Black is power! Black is excellence and black is magic!”
Shauwn is also big on family and always takes time to appreciate them on her TL.
She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her son Andile, and gushed over how amazing her family was.
“God forever remains the head of my house and of this family. My family is the only constant thing I have in my life. I started this journey with them and I will end it with them.
“Oh, how I love my family. Business, it comes and goes, there are highs and lows, but I will forever be grateful for what it has done in our lives,” she wrote.