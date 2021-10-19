MaMkhize gives tips on making it in business

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has over two decades experience in the property business, a male-dominated industry she figures would have some shaking in their boots or not take up the challenge at all.

In a sit-down with media personality LootLove on the Mzansi Magic Music channel special, MaMkhize opened up about some of the challenges she's encountered. Among other things the business woman said she learnt very quickly was that she needed to do her own research about property.

“I think you must learn a strategy, number one, if you are coming into a male-dominated industry. You must learn that whatever you are in you must know it better than they do. You know us as women, if we learn something we always do it better than men.”