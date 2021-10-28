Owami Mafokate gets candid about why her amapiano award shocked her

Owami Mafokate has managed to carve a name for herself as a DJ in the entertainment industry, following in her father's musical footsteps.

At the inaugural SA Amapiano Awards on Sunday, Owami was crowned as this year's best female DJ, which is something she says will lead her a step closer to becoming an international star.

“Funny enough I didn't care if I got it or not, the fact that I got nominated just meant that I'm deserving enough to be the best female in amapiano ... even when I went to the SA Amapiano Awards, I just wanted to have fun,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“I got kind of nervous when that time around came [to announce the winner]. Things were real then and when I got it, I was shook. It only registered the next day, so it's been really good ...”

The DJ says she's glad to have a father like Arthur Mafokate who, even though he is known as a legend in the music industry, does not put pressure on her.

“My dad is very happy and so supporting. He didn't put any pressure on me or make it seem as if it'd be disappointing if I didn't win. So when I hugged him I almost cried.”

Growing up, Owami would dip her fingers in many musical facets but she says it was becoming a DJ that stuck for her.

“I've grown up in a family that is all about music. I have been learning a lot ... it would feel odd if I didn't choose this route ... little seven-year-old Owami knew she was going to be this because I loved doing other things ... my dad gave me many options of how to get there.”