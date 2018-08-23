TshisaLIVE

Arthur Mafokate on Owami's DJ career : 'I have mixed feelings'

23 August 2018 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Arthur Mafokate is a proud but nervous dad.
Arthur Mafokate's 17-year-old daughter Owami has been setting the dance floor ablaze, and like most dads he's nervous about the fame. 

Owami has been making headlines ever since she made her DJ debut on YOTV last Friday and Arthur is worried about the pressures that come with being in the showbiz world. 

Even though Arthur is super proud of his little girl, he does have some concerns. 

"I must admit I am really panicking, I have mixed feelings and this has caught us off guard and we pray Lord that you protect this child @owamimafokate, we her parents never envisaged what is happening at this stage of her life and we believe this is your child and only you know why." 

Arthur added that he was struggling to post anything since Owami's debut but seems to be coming around. 

