Rami Chuene addresses THAT wedding dress publicity stunt - 'Well, in my defence, I never said'

Rami Chuene has spoken on her wedding dress saga that had the streets convinced she had tied the knot.

Fans were adamant she was off the market when a series of snaps of her in a wedding dress went viral last month. It didn't help that sis posted the cryptic message: “I also attended a wedding this past long weekend ...” and then refused to clarify what it all meant.

And Dineo Langa stirred the pot further, writing: “This was truly a beautiful union to witness. I'm so so happy for you, 'The Lamz'. You looked breathtaking, Rami.”

Rami took to Instagram on Thursday revealing that she was going to play a bride in a brand new SABC2 show Giyani.

“Well, in my defence, I never said...” she wrote, along with a hiding emoji.

“Thank you to all my family and friends for playing along. You were all amazing. Your time, your NDA responses and the vibe you caused went beyond my expectations. My poor parents fielded calls from very upset relatives!” she wrote.

Rami went on to add that if she were to consider walking down the aisle one day, she would prefer not to make mention of it.

“Should I one day wake up and decide to get married again, I won’t tell you. The well wishes I received will last me for five lifetimes. Thank you and I appreciate you all.”