Khuli's wife Lamiez talks about motherhood: 'I'm an amazing mother because of my mom'

23 November 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Lamiez Holworthy opens up about motherhood.
Image: Instagram/ Lamiez Holworthy

Lamiez Holworthy says becoming a mother is one of the greatest blessings in her life.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the DJ opened up about accepting Khuli Chana's daughter Nia — from his previous relationship with Asanda Maku — as her own and how she's taken her on a journey of motherhood.

“I could never say I'm ready to be a mom because I am a mom already. I am raising an 8-year-old from my husband's previous relationship. She is my daughter and that for me has been the biggest blessing in my life to date,” she said.

Lamiez added that she was certain she would be a great mother to her biological children one day because of her motherhood experience now.

“Because of my mom, I can say this with my head up high that I am an amazing mother because of my mom. Some day when my husband and I decide to extend our family, I will be an even greater mother.”

Lamiez's husband, rapper Khuli Chana, has expressed his anticipation of expanding their family in the future during an interview with S-Mag, gushing over how he loves the way his wife treats him.

“I love that she treats me like her doll, always dressing me up. I also love how we both enjoy listening to music but, more importantly, how at ease I am with her. I really can’t wait to give her a baby and extend our family,” 

