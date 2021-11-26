Shelton Forbez celebrates being with his girlfriend Bianca for 10 years

TV presenter and model Shelton Forbez was all loved up over his long time love, model Bianca Koyabe when he celebrated their anniversary.

They've recently celebrated their decade-long relationship that started when Shelton was only 20. Shelton and Bianca were gushing over each other on Instagram and they have been serving relationship goals on their joint Instagram account.

The TV presenter was glad they made it through the decade together.

“Fell in love with you when I was 20, today I’m 30 and I thought I knew love and we thought we had all the answers lol but one thing we were certain about was that we wanted to be together! We’ve been through so much these past 10 years but I’m glad we still here and still in love like we met yesterday! Happy Anniversary To my Don Bebe! Thank you for teaching me unconditional love.”