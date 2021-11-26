TshisaLIVE

Shelton Forbez celebrates being with his girlfriend Bianca for 10 years

“We’ve been through so much these past 10 years but I’m glad we still here and still in love like we met yesterday.”

26 November 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Shelton and Bianca celebrated their decade long relationship.
Image: Instagram/ Shelton Forbez

TV presenter and model Shelton Forbez was all loved up over his long time love, model Bianca Koyabe when he celebrated their anniversary.

They've recently celebrated their decade-long relationship that started when Shelton was only 20. Shelton and Bianca were gushing over each other on  Instagram and they have been serving relationship goals on their joint Instagram account.

The TV presenter was glad they made it through the decade together.

“Fell in love with you when I was 20, today I’m 30 and I thought I knew love and we thought we had all the answers lol but one thing we were certain about was that we wanted to be together! We’ve been through so much these past 10 years but I’m glad we still here and still in love like we met yesterday! Happy Anniversary To my Don Bebe! Thank you for teaching me unconditional love.”

While Bianca shared a sweet message to her partner, she said she loved him for his big heart.

“10 years with you. No-one gets me like you do thank you for your love, patience, kindness and most of all your big heart. A bumpy and memorable ride that I’ll never change for anything. Here’s to 100 more years! happy anniversary — I love you.”

