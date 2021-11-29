TshisaLIVE

‘I need to let this be known’ — AKA says he’s suffering from depression

29 November 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
AKA speaks out about living with depression.
AKA speaks out about living with depression.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has opened up about his mental health issues. 

Taking to his Instagram stories recently, the rapper, revealed that he was diagnosed with depression “months ago”.

“I need to let this be known, especially for so many people out there fighting every day. I was diagnosed with clinical depression many, many months ago,” he wrote.

The rapper revealed that though he was prescribed medication for his condition, he decided to stop taking the meds because they hindered his sense to feel, which is the core of his career. 

“I was put on meds but couldn't handle them. They made me feel like I couldn't feel anything so I got off them. Plus my whole job is to feel.”

AKA's Instagram story.
AKA's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ AKA
AKA's Instagram story.
AKA's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ AKA
AKA's Instagram story.
AKA's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ AKA
AKA's Instagram story.
AKA's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes took to her timeline to give AKA props for his courage to speak out about his mental health. 

“Last night Kiernan spoke up about being diagnosed with clinical depression and living with depression for many months. Speaking about something this personal requires so much courage,” she wrote. 

YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza also recently opened  up about suffering from depression and revealed he had decided to check himself in at a mental health wellness facility.

“One thing about me, I am not shy to express how I feel. I have checked myself into a mental health wellness facility. I haven’t been OK for the past few months. I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break and dealing with this one on one,” he wrote.

'All my tears run dry' — AKA releases song for his late fiancée Anele Tembe

AKA has dedicated a song to his late fiancée Anele Tembe.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

AKA pens letter to late fiancée Anele Tembe on ‘difficult’ Father’s Day

"Everything reminds me of you," AKA said in his letter to Anele.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

‘She was a beautiful soul’: Nelli Tembe remembered as hard worker not spoilt by rich family

Before she was thrown into the spotlight as the fiancée of one of SA’s best-known musicians, Anele “Nelli” Tembe was a budding chef with big dreams.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Natasha Thahane reveals she got over R1m from government thanks to Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Sizwe Dhlomo drops files from 'fight' that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I love you forever mate’ — Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and Amirah celebrate wedding ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Unathi Nkayi breaks her silence on Kaya 959 firing and GBV allegations TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | ‘New York City, I’m here’ — Inside Somizi’s luxurious vacation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...
Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society