‘I need to let this be known’ — AKA says he’s suffering from depression

Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has opened up about his mental health issues.

Taking to his Instagram stories recently, the rapper, revealed that he was diagnosed with depression “months ago”.

“I need to let this be known, especially for so many people out there fighting every day. I was diagnosed with clinical depression many, many months ago,” he wrote.

The rapper revealed that though he was prescribed medication for his condition, he decided to stop taking the meds because they hindered his sense to feel, which is the core of his career.

“I was put on meds but couldn't handle them. They made me feel like I couldn't feel anything so I got off them. Plus my whole job is to feel.”