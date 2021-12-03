Singer Nkosazana says her song 'Idlozi'lami' is more than a dance track
Popular song Idloz' lami is a banger. One that made the Mzansi stand up and take notice of singer and songwriter Nkosazana — but for her the message runs deeper.
Nkosazana, real name Sindisiwe Sibiya, is a multitalented singer, dancer and actress born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal. The story behind the Idloz'lami is far deeper than a dance song for Nkosazana, who says she wrote it at a very difficult time in her life when her future seemed uncertain. It is an ode to African spirituality.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nkosazana said the song was about thanking her ancestors and God after her father lost his job when she was just starting music school. Fortunately she got bursaries, and it worked out well in the end.
“It was a matter of having that story to say thank you for, and then it was about me being proud to talk about something that some people are actually afraid of. You know a lot of people believe in ancestors, and they do believe in God.
"“I read the Bible and I believe in God, but I still think that people should be free to talk about their ancestors. These are the people who groomed us, they are our grandmothers and fathers who raised us, and loved us.”
Nkosazana takes pride in being an African and she expresses that using her talent.
“You should be free, you are black, and you have ancestors. You were born by human beings, if they die they are ancestors that’s it. There's nothing wrong with that.”
The writing has always been on the wall that Nkosazana would be an artist. She performed with her father’s family band, Vukani People Drama & Cultural Music Club when she was growing up and that's when the music bug caught her.
She has released Idlozi'lami, a six-track EP of gratitude, as a praise to God and ancestors.
“I didn't want to bind myself that I want to be an amapiano or house artist, I'm an artist in general, that's why I sing, dance and act. So I can't say I'm going to be a soapie or movie actress.
“If you are an actress, you are an actress, if you are a musician, you are a musician. So I never wanted to box myself in, or give myself any pressure. I just said let me give people what I have. They love me already, they will continue loving me.
“If you were born, an artist you will die an artist, genres, come and go, now people kill their careers by sticking to one genre. If the genre says pop, what happens to you as an artist, that's what I've been telling myself, that I'm an artist, so I'm gonna do everything that I know and then whatever comes I'll go with it.
“If I wake up and feel like writing a song I'm gonna write and record it and I'm gonna give it to people who love it. If you don't love it, it's fine, maybe I'll write another song it may be kwaito or hip-hop if you like it, you like it. Music is always there for everyone. ”