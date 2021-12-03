Singer Nkosazana says her song 'Idlozi'lami' is more than a dance track

Popular song Idloz' lami is a banger. One that made the Mzansi stand up and take notice of singer and songwriter Nkosazana — but for her the message runs deeper.

Nkosazana, real name Sindisiwe Sibiya, is a multitalented singer, dancer and actress born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal. The story behind the Idloz'lami is far deeper than a dance song for Nkosazana, who says she wrote it at a very difficult time in her life when her future seemed uncertain. It is an ode to African spirituality.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nkosazana said the song was about thanking her ancestors and God after her father lost his job when she was just starting music school. Fortunately she got bursaries, and it worked out well in the end.

“It was a matter of having that story to say thank you for, and then it was about me being proud to talk about something that some people are actually afraid of. You know a lot of people believe in ancestors, and they do believe in God.

"“I read the Bible and I believe in God, but I still think that people should be free to talk about their ancestors. These are the people who groomed us, they are our grandmothers and fathers who raised us, and loved us.”