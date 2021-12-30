TshisaLIVE

DJ Ms Ducasse died of 'complications related to abdominal surgery'

30 December 2021 - 14:57 By Constance Gaanakgomo
When the news broke on Wednesday that DJ Karabo had died, many were scrambling to make sense of what had happened.
Image: Twitter/ Karabo Ducasse

The family of popular musician Karabo “Miss Ducasse” Mokanyane has confirmed the star passed away this week from complications related to abdominal surgery.

When the news broke on Wednesday that the DJ had died, many were scrambling to make sense of what had happened. Tributes poured in from across the nation, with many taking to social media to share their fondest memories of her and offer their condolences.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Miss Ducasse's family said they were grateful for the love they have received since the news broke.

“Even as we try to come to terms with this sudden loss, we wish to acknowledge the outpouring of love, support and condolences we have experienced on various platforms. We have also been inundated with personal calls and visits to express sympathy.

“The past 24 hours have demonstrated the love and respect Karabo enjoyed from her peers and, most importantly, her fan base. For this, we are indebted to the industry that she loved so dearly.”

The star escaped a “near-death experience”, just a few days earlier, sharing it with fans and friends.

Reacting to news of Miss Ducasse's passing, business mogul Carol Bouwer thanked the star for her music, love and friendship. 

She said heaven must be have had a classy and luxurious welcome for the star.

"What an extraordinary life. What a beautiful heart. Even in this endeavour you were thorough and took every precaution but heaven needed more pure souls and yours came second to none.

"If ever there was a soirée I wished to attend, it would have to be the one to receive you into the next realm. Everyone will have bathed in milk, they will be dipped in oil, cloaked in love, glory and pure cotton (if not silk). Nothing with you was ever synthetic".

