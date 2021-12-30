DJ Ms Ducasse died of 'complications related to abdominal surgery'

The family of popular musician Karabo “Miss Ducasse” Mokanyane has confirmed the star passed away this week from complications related to abdominal surgery.

When the news broke on Wednesday that the DJ had died, many were scrambling to make sense of what had happened. Tributes poured in from across the nation, with many taking to social media to share their fondest memories of her and offer their condolences.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Miss Ducasse's family said they were grateful for the love they have received since the news broke.

“Even as we try to come to terms with this sudden loss, we wish to acknowledge the outpouring of love, support and condolences we have experienced on various platforms. We have also been inundated with personal calls and visits to express sympathy.

“The past 24 hours have demonstrated the love and respect Karabo enjoyed from her peers and, most importantly, her fan base. For this, we are indebted to the industry that she loved so dearly.”

The star escaped a “near-death experience”, just a few days earlier, sharing it with fans and friends.