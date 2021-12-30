Yikes! Rouge and Reckless Festival in payment dispute — Here's what you need to know
Rapper Rouge has taken legal action against the Reckless Festival organisers for outstanding contractual fees and damages after their event collaboration collapsed recently.
An event organised by Reckless Festival and Rouge's Tribe Nation on December 10 is at the centre of the controversy.
The festival released a statement this week alleging that Tribe Nation failed to sign and honour their contractual agreements.
“We are not at fault for the events that succeeded as Tribe Nation failed to sign contracts and honour agreements that were set beforehand.
“Promoters were denied access to the venue and the VIP section. Upcoming artists were denied opportunities to perform. Performers were forcefully ejected from the stage and told to settle in the general section,” it claimed.
Rouge responded to the claims, saying she had decided to engage with her attorneys regarding the matter.
She shared a letter of demand from her legal team and accused the festival organisers of dishonesty.
“We will be moving forward with the civil suit and case against fraud and theft. A number of you are willing to come forward with your statement and documents and proof of payments and we will let you know what day we will head to the station and get media there too.
“The youth deserve a better group to lead the culture. This is a warning to the resort of you fly by night, new wave festivals: treat your workers, your artist and the customer fairly,” Rouge wrote on Instagram Stories.
When approached by TshisaLIVE for comment, Reckless Festival organisers denied the allegations against them and said they were in contact with their legal representatives to “rectify the issue”.
“The allegations made against us are false and we have been working tirelessly to rectify the issue."
