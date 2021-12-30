Yikes! Rouge and Reckless Festival in payment dispute — Here's what you need to know

Rapper Rouge has taken legal action against the Reckless Festival organisers for outstanding contractual fees and damages after their event collaboration collapsed recently.

An event organised by Reckless Festival and Rouge's Tribe Nation on December 10 is at the centre of the controversy.

The festival released a statement this week alleging that Tribe Nation failed to sign and honour their contractual agreements.

“We are not at fault for the events that succeeded as Tribe Nation failed to sign contracts and honour agreements that were set beforehand.

“Promoters were denied access to the venue and the VIP section. Upcoming artists were denied opportunities to perform. Performers were forcefully ejected from the stage and told to settle in the general section,” it claimed.