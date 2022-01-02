2021CelebMoms | Celebs who served up bomb baby bump content ​

From fabulous photo shoots to Instagram reels, these celebrities have been having fun unveiling their pregnancy bellies and we're here for it.

Lockdown mommies and their babies served all kinds of content this year from cuteness galore to hot and sexy.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Millicent Mashile

Media personality Millicent Mashile was excited to announce that her family was expanding and ready to welcome their little princess soon.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Millicent said that their bundle of joy was a miracle baby as she and her husband had been trying to get pregnant for five years.

“We have been trying for at least five years to get pregnant. My husband wanted a baby girl. I think it’s a bonus from God because I had received Innocent’s daughters as my own,” she said.