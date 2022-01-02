#2021CelebMoms | Celebs who served up bomb baby bump content
We stan!
From fabulous photo shoots to Instagram reels, these celebrities have been having fun unveiling their pregnancy bellies and we're here for it.
Lockdown mommies and their babies served all kinds of content this year from cuteness galore to hot and sexy.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Millicent Mashile
Media personality Millicent Mashile was excited to announce that her family was expanding and ready to welcome their little princess soon.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Millicent said that their bundle of joy was a miracle baby as she and her husband had been trying to get pregnant for five years.
“We have been trying for at least five years to get pregnant. My husband wanted a baby girl. I think it’s a bonus from God because I had received Innocent’s daughters as my own,” she said.
DJ Zinhle
DJ Zinhle's pregnancy broke the internet when she revealed the news. Zinhle first showed off her baby bump on the teaser video for her reality show titled Unexpected on BET.
With this having been her second pregnancy, the mother of two told TshisaLIVE that she was not nervous about motherhood this time around and that it was “the last one” as she didn't want to have any more children.
“Bongani and I took a pregnancy test and it was positive. I think because of my first pregnancy I wasn't as scared as I could've been. It's a big change ... I'm super excited but also super nervous. He's very nervous about it,” she said.
Mmatema Gavu
Mmatema Gavu and her partner first revealed that they were expecting their second baby together on their YouTube channel, and while the gospel star said that she wanted to have a boy, they've since shared the news that they'll be having a baby girl.
“With our first child, he wanted a girl and I wanted a boy. God gave us a boy. This time around, he [Tshepo] wants a girl again. I wouldn’t mind being a soccer mom, I think I’ve been around girls too much and he’s been around boys too much.” Mmatema said on her YouTube channel.'
Zola Mhlongo
DJ Prince Kaybee's girlfriend, media personality Zola Mhlongo, had tongues wagging on social media when she revealed that she was pregnant and her partner remained mum about the news on social media.
While fans were convinced that the couple was no longer an item, Prince Kaybee confirmed to TshisaLIVE that they were still happily in a relationship.
“We're still together ... she's not going anywhere,” he said.
Sithelo Shozi
Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo Shozi broke the internet when she shared her first Instagram reel she created when she was pregnant with her second daughter.
“I didn’t expect the reaction and reception I got ... It was just a short and fun video I’d done two or three months ago during my pregnancy and thought I’d keep for memories,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Donovan Goliath and Davina
Comedian Donovan Goliath and his wife Davina are constantly finding fun ways to create content, and their pregnancy was one they did not miss, let alone their baby's arrival.
“If this is what being a father to a little girl is all about, then it's unbelievable,” he told TshisaLIVE.