Baby on board! Celebrity couples that welcomed bundle of joys in 2021
#2021celebBabies
This year might've been tougher than last year for most since Covid-19 hit and stayed in Mzansi — but there's always a bright side.
It has been a beautiful and rewarding as well as gentle year on celebrity couples that have welcomed little bundles of joy.
Celebville has filled the TL's with nothing but cute snaps of their new editions to the family.
DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz
This couple was secretly dating for a while until DJ Zinhle confirmed the rumours. Not only did they manage to keep their relationship status a secret, they did so again with their pregnancy news. They kept it under wraps for a while and when they announced that they were having a baby fans were more than happy that DJ Zinhle had finally found a man that loves her to bits.
They welcomed baby Asante a few months ago and Murdah Bongz has been keeping fans in the loop with cute videos of him dancing with his little princess to celebrate every time his little bundle of joy turns another month old.
Fezile Makhanya and Nondyebo Dzingwa
The actor and TV presenter and his wifey welcomed their bundle of joy in October. Fezile couldn't stop swooning over his little boy when he shared the snap on Instagram. He said he started to look at life differently since his child was born.
The couple are very private and they've only shared two pictures of their cute baby.
Babes Wodumo and Mampintja
The controversial and gqom superstars took to Instagram to share a picture of themselves at the hospital. Babes was cradling her little baby boy while flanked by hubby.
Umama no Baba ka sponge were more than overjoyed by their beautiful blessing.
Itumeleng and Sphelele Khune
The Khunes are such a cute family, they welcomed their second addition to the family and baby Lesedi Ziyanda Khune is just as cute as her big sis.
They have been married for three years now, and their union is going from strength to strength.