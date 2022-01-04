Baby on board! Celebrity couples that welcomed bundle of joys in 2021

This year might've been tougher than last year for most since Covid-19 hit and stayed in Mzansi — but there's always a bright side.

It has been a beautiful and rewarding as well as gentle year on celebrity couples that have welcomed little bundles of joy.

Celebville has filled the TL's with nothing but cute snaps of their new editions to the family.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz

This couple was secretly dating for a while until DJ Zinhle confirmed the rumours. Not only did they manage to keep their relationship status a secret, they did so again with their pregnancy news. They kept it under wraps for a while and when they announced that they were having a baby fans were more than happy that DJ Zinhle had finally found a man that loves her to bits.

They welcomed baby Asante a few months ago and Murdah Bongz has been keeping fans in the loop with cute videos of him dancing with his little princess to celebrate every time his little bundle of joy turns another month old.