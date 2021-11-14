WATCH | DJ Oskido gives SA first look at DJ Zinhle's adorable baby Asante

While both DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz had decided not to show the world baby Asante's face, uncle Oskido must have missed the memo because he has given Mzansi a first look at Asante.

Oskido took to his Instagram to share a video of DJ Zinhle and her babies, sharing how the reality TV star was excited for his upcoming album.

The album has great collaborations including one with rapper AKA, father of DJ Zinhle's other daughter, Kairo.

As soon as Oskido shared the video on Instagram, his comments section filled up with people happy to finally see Asante's face. Many saying how cute the baby girl is and how — even though she was asleep in the video — they are glad Oskido was “brave” enough to face the camera Asante's way.

Lil' Asante is a little over two months old and even though fans were waiting patiently for her parents to “official” unveil her face, they are not mad at the sneak peek.

Check it out below: