WATCH | Londie London, Thobile Mseleku and Jojo Robinson join RHOD cast

11 January 2022 - 10:37 By Joy Mphande
Meet the official cast of Real House Wives of Durban season 2.
Image: Supplied

The drama is back for The Real Housewives of Durban fans after it was announced there would be a second season of the show, this time with some new faces.

The reality show premiers on January 28 and will introduce singer Londie London, wife of businessman Hlubi Nkosi, radio personality Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, married to popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, and artist Jojo Robinson who is married to businessman and former SA kick-boxing champion Calven Robinson as the new faces joining the cast of the show.

Londie, who has been mum on the music scene for some time, said the show was the perfect platform for her to rebrand herself.

“Since I've become a wife, and a mother, I thought it would be a great idea for the public to see how I’m rebranding myself.

“People know me as this sexy singer and I feel like they don't really know my personality and what I'm about outside of the entertainment industry.” 

Thobile said that the show would give her fans a chance to get to know her as an individual, outside her family.

“Wherever I go, I'm always associated with the family I'm married into, which is not a bad thing and is not something I have a problem with. However, I do have a life outside of the whole family.” she said.

Jojo said the show would help shed light on the tattoo community.

“I want to show everyone that you should never judge a book by its cover.”

Watch the trailer below:

While Sorisha Naidoo, Annie Mthembu, Nonkanyiso Conco, Nonku Williams, Mabusi Seme are making a return, Ayanda Ncwane will not be not be joining the show this season.

Reality TV star Nonku Williams landed at the top of the Twitter trends list with tweeps worried she might not have much content to share since Ayanda left the show.

Speaking of her decision to be a part of the second season of the show, Nonku said she wanted to continue sharing her story to heal women who related to her life journey. 

“I’ve returned for numerous reasons and one of those reasons is because I really do love the show and I believe that I’m healing a lot of women by sharing my life experiences.”

Take a look at the reactions below:

