TshisaLIVE

Cute alert! Adorable back-to-school moments from your faves

13 January 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Anele Mdoda and others share their back to school moments with their children.
Media personality Anele Mdoda and others share their back to school moments with their children.
Image: Instagram/ Anele Mdoda

DJ Tira, Mpho Popps, Anele Mdoda, Arthur Mafokate and other celebs are beaming with pride as their kids started their first day of school. 

Social media was filled with snaps of people sharing their children's precious moments.

“I don’t even know where to start, it just feels like yesterday when you were born. I’m very emotional today to see you starting your official educational journey. I love you so much my princess,” Matshepo Thoka wrote.

“My Girls Are So Excited to be Returning Back To School !! Wow This is Really A Proud Moment seeing how much they have grown.”

Bontle Modisille and Priddy Ugly shared posts of their daughter's first day back at crèche, speaking of how time had flown by as it was just the other day that they introduced their daughter to the world. 

“Afrika was in my belly just yesterday. I don’t know where time is rushing off to, but it needs to slow down. Then there’s that precious smile to reassure mama and papa that she’ll be just fine. Look at your girl,”  she wrote. “Of course I cried dropping her off at school with my family. I’ll catch a couple more tears as the day goes because gratitude and disbelief are the order of the day.”

IN PICS | Gauteng pupils mark first day of school in 2022

Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe visited Tlhatlogang Junior Secondary School in Soweto on the first day of schooling ...
News
23 hours ago

'Going back to school is never easy' — Cedric Fourie on his graduation

Actor Cedric Fourie has officially completed his postgraduate diploma in management practice at UCT.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Nathi Mthethwa: Natasha Thahane made her request for funding to me

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has revealed actress Natasha Thahane’s request for funds to study in the US was made directly to him.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘2012 vs 2021’ — Unathi Nkayi is all the body goals TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You are not the target market' - Mampintsha fires back at criticism over R700 ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'K-drama actress' - Babes Wodumo's 'skin lightening' video has tongues ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Wanna swim?’ — Sonia Mbele breaks the internet with bikini snap TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi responds to criticism over Botswana show instead of having one back ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...