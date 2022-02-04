TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Jay Anstey details her unassisted childbirth and why she would do it again

04 February 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Jay Anstey reflects on her unassisted childbirth experience.
Actress Jay Anstey reflects on her unassisted childbirth experience.
Image: Instagram/ Jay Anstey

Actress Jay Anstey has opened up about her experience of choosing to have her first child with the free birth method.

Free birth is also known as unassisted childbirth, which is intentionally giving birth at home without a doctor, midwife or any trained health professional in attendance.

Recalling the event, Jay said her water broke on December 12 2020 in the wee hours of the morning with her partner, actor Sean-Marco Vorster, and parents around to support her.

"Intense contractions began right away. We had an app that timed my contractions and Sean-Marco along with my mom and dad started filling up the birth pool as they were rapidly getting closer together. After a few hours of walking around (and throwing up twice from pain) I felt it was time to get into the water."

With her partner in the pool with her and her mother sitting at the base of the pool giving her support while she breathed through what she describes as "the ring of fire" during her contractions, 10 hours later she delivered her baby. 

"I pushed for three contractions and delivered our darling daughter into the world. His hands were the first to touch her and the only faces she looked upon were those of her family. She cried beautifully, we checked her vitals and she was happy and perfect. Everything I had wanted for her. Her perfect birth."

Three hours after the birth of AylaJay says she headed to the hospital to get her placenta surgically removed, and although that was not part of the plan, she would consider doing a free birth again.

"I wasn’t upset I ended up in hospital because I gave our little one the birth she deserved," she wrote.

"I was so supported by Sean-Marco and I don’t think many men could’ve done what he did. An incredible dedication to parenting and partnership. What a man."

Read the full post below:

READ MORE:

Confirmed! Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Jay Anstey have broken up

TMG Entertainment can on Thursday reveal that actress Jay Anstey and Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee have called time on their ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

Watch! The most awkward interview with Jonathan Boynton-Lee and Jay Anstey ever

If there's one thing a couple who have been dating for a while hates the most in life it's that "when are you getting married?" question. Just ask ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

No, this isn't Jay Anstey's new bae. Yes, she's still on the market

You know what Instagram detectives are like: you post a picture and they draw some conclusions. Just ask, well, every celeb. Jay Anstey, who ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA left shook after Andile Mpisane says he’s set to open for Rick Ross in Miami TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘They exhausted me’ — Monique Muller details her ‘fight’ against Katlego Maboe TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi 'wouldn't mind' a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...