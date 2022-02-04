SNAPS | Jay Anstey details her unassisted childbirth and why she would do it again

Actress Jay Anstey has opened up about her experience of choosing to have her first child with the free birth method.

Free birth is also known as unassisted childbirth, which is intentionally giving birth at home without a doctor, midwife or any trained health professional in attendance.

Recalling the event, Jay said her water broke on December 12 2020 in the wee hours of the morning with her partner, actor Sean-Marco Vorster, and parents around to support her.

"Intense contractions began right away. We had an app that timed my contractions and Sean-Marco along with my mom and dad started filling up the birth pool as they were rapidly getting closer together. After a few hours of walking around (and throwing up twice from pain) I felt it was time to get into the water."

With her partner in the pool with her and her mother sitting at the base of the pool giving her support while she breathed through what she describes as "the ring of fire" during her contractions, 10 hours later she delivered her baby.

"I pushed for three contractions and delivered our darling daughter into the world. His hands were the first to touch her and the only faces she looked upon were those of her family. She cried beautifully, we checked her vitals and she was happy and perfect. Everything I had wanted for her. Her perfect birth."

Three hours after the birth of Ayla, Jay says she headed to the hospital to get her placenta surgically removed, and although that was not part of the plan, she would consider doing a free birth again.

"I wasn’t upset I ended up in hospital because I gave our little one the birth she deserved," she wrote.

"I was so supported by Sean-Marco and I don’t think many men could’ve done what he did. An incredible dedication to parenting and partnership. What a man."

Read the full post below: