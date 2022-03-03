TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones

03 March 2022 - 12:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The music industry came together to bid farewell to one of Mzansi's most loved rappers and fashion icon Riky Rick
Image: Instagram/ Majorleaguedjz

Musos, rappers, DJs and execs bid farewell to King Kotini in style on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

The mourners in the industry represented the man Riky Rick was — he crossed music genres and helped and bonded with artists, not only those in the hip-hop fraternity. 

Riky died last Wednesday, taking his own life. The family held a private funeral ceremony for the rapper.

Taking to their respective social media platforms, celebs shared snaps of them at the rapper's send-off.

DJ Zinhle, Majorleaguedjz and Lasizwe showed their followers the love among the musos representing what the rapper stood for — unity and collaboration. 

DJ Zinhle, Cassper Nyovest, L-Tido, Moozlie, Da L.E.S, Zulu Mkhathini and many others attended the event dressed in white.

 The fashion-forward musician and creator of Cotton Fest was described as someone who embodied love. His family and friends spoke fondly about the love he had for humanity.

Speaking at the funeral, Riky's mother said she wished her son found the peace he was longing for.

“I want to thank you for the opportunity to be your mother, I want thank you for the lasting lessons  learnt from your vulnerability and I want you to rest, I want you to go and meet your freedom. We will carry on your legacy, may it be well with you my son. Lala ngoxolo mtanam”

Here are the snaps:

