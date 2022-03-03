SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones

The fashion-forward musician and creator of Cotton Fest was described as someone who embodied love. His family and friends spoke fondly about the love he had for humanity.

Speaking at the funeral, Riky's mother said she wished her son found the peace he was longing for.

“I want to thank you for the opportunity to be your mother, I want thank you for the lasting lessons learnt from your vulnerability and I want you to rest, I want you to go and meet your freedom. We will carry on your legacy, may it be well with you my son. Lala ngoxolo mtanam”

Here are the snaps: