WATCH | Lloyiso’s performance at Riky Rick’s send-off leaves many in tears

02 March 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Singer Lloyiso Gijana's emotional tribute at Riky Rick's funeral moved Mzansi.
Image: Supplied/Lihle Menziwa

Singer Lloyiso paid a moving tribute to Riky Rick the best way he knew how: through song.

He sang an emotional rendition of Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down before Bianca Naidoo stood up to speak about her late husband who was her soul mate and her “forever love”.

It was an emotionally charged ceremony on Tuesday when rapper Riky Rick was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for an intimate service.

The 34-year old rapper and businessman died last Wednesday and was cremated after a private service. 

Lloyiso had Mzansi in their feels and Twitter was abuzz. Praises came flooding in for the singer's ability to evoke emotion through his voice.

“When Lloyiso sings am moved always, he sings from his heart. What a moving tribute to Rikhado Makhado. Boss Zonke is Gone.”

In an emotional tribute, Bianca described her late husband as someone who loved his children with all he had. She spoke of some of the things she was most grateful for in their nine years together. 

“He loved them deeply. He was their protector, he was their biggest fan, their Mandalorian and he will continue to be. As a partner he always encouraged me to come out of my shell and allow myself  to step into the light and conquer my shyness. He wanted me to shine. He always wanted me to figure out what I wanted to do for me and to find that which set my soul on fire. Little did he know that he was it.”

Here are some of the reactions :

