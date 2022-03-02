WATCH | Lloyiso’s performance at Riky Rick’s send-off leaves many in tears

Singer Lloyiso paid a moving tribute to Riky Rick the best way he knew how: through song.

He sang an emotional rendition of Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down before Bianca Naidoo stood up to speak about her late husband who was her soul mate and her “forever love”.

It was an emotionally charged ceremony on Tuesday when rapper Riky Rick was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for an intimate service.

The 34-year old rapper and businessman died last Wednesday and was cremated after a private service.

Lloyiso had Mzansi in their feels and Twitter was abuzz. Praises came flooding in for the singer's ability to evoke emotion through his voice.