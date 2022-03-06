TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | 'It’s a picture wrap' — Anton Jeftha shares 'Legacy' memories

06 March 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Anton has taken to his Instagam to share memories from his Legacy fam.
Image: Instagram/ Anton Jeftha

Actor Anton Jeftha has shared his epic memories from his time when he was on Legacy.

M-Net telenovela Legacy launched in September and is produced by The River creators Tshedza Pictures.

Anton joined the cast officially in 2020 and played a character of a  rich kid called Sebastian Price Jnr in the M-Net telenovela.

Taking to Instagram on Monday he gave his followers a glimpse of the best times he had on set.

“That’s a picture wrap for Legacy. Here’s a photo dump of some memories of its run, behind the scenes and on-screen moments I’ve had while being apart of the epic journey.”

In his mentions his followers thanked him for his craft on the show and wished him well on his endeavours.

“Thank you for sharing your gift with us bruv! To more success and production sets,” wrote one follower.

In an interview he did with YOU after the announcement was made that he would be joining the cast the model said he was most looking forward to working with one of Mzansi's legendary actresses, Michelle Botes.

“It’s lovely working with Michelle. I’ve been watching her play the baddy on TV my whole life. But in reality she’s so easy to talk to and committed to her work, just like Deon. Working with such superb actors can only improve your own work,” he says.

