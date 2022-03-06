SNAPS | 'It’s a picture wrap' — Anton Jeftha shares 'Legacy' memories

Actor Anton Jeftha has shared his epic memories from his time when he was on Legacy.

M-Net telenovela Legacy launched in September and is produced by The River creators Tshedza Pictures.

Anton joined the cast officially in 2020 and played a character of a rich kid called Sebastian Price Jnr in the M-Net telenovela.

Taking to Instagram on Monday he gave his followers a glimpse of the best times he had on set.

“That’s a picture wrap for Legacy. Here’s a photo dump of some memories of its run, behind the scenes and on-screen moments I’ve had while being apart of the epic journey.”