A-Listers

IN PICS | How Jozi’s elite kept the good times rolling - safely - in 2021

It was the year of the social stumble, of stops and starts on the party scene, with masks and mini bottles of sanitiser the must-have accessories.



And even though big-ticket events like the Sun Met and the Durban July shut out the crowds, the few times we got together in more intimate gatherings we all treasured the chance to fleetingly connect outside of phones laptops — albeit with a little apprehension...