WATCH | Boity Thulo and her beau Anton Jeftha do the cutest couples quiz

Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo and her boyfriend and actor Anton Jeftha gave their fans a glimpse into their love.

The couple were keeping their relationship under wraps until Boity confirmed the news by posting a picture of them sharing a kiss on Christmas Day on her Instagram stories.

They spent the day with Boity's family and if their snaps are anything to go by they had a blast. The pair have been together for more than a year.

Taking to Instagram the couple took a couples quiz and shared their answers in a clip on their Insta accounts for Valentine's Day.

In the caption of her post, Boity said: “We did the @aegsouthafrica AEG couples challenge to see how well @antonjeftha and I know each other. I was actually quite impressed and enjoyed it more than I thought I would.”

Boity and Anton can't get enough of each other and this was revealed in their Valentine couple quiz. The “AEG Couples Challenge” is a series of questions about your partner to prove how much you know each other.

Boity was surprised that her beau knew her so well.

Anton posted the video with the caption: “We enjoyed challenging each other with some tough questions!”

The challenge starts with Boity asking what seems like the obvious questions about her name and favourite dish. Anton impressed his girl when he answered the quiz like a pro.

Watch the cute video below: