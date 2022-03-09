SNAPS | Sugar, spice and everything nice! Stars pull up for the Basadi Awards launch

The launch of Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) held at the Joburg Theatre last night was a spectacular, star-studded and red-carpet glam affair.

The music industry turned up in its finery on the International Women’s Day as cameras clicked, bubbly flowed and fabulous gowns stole the limelight.

The awards founded by Hloni Modise, entertainment entrepreneur and public relations doyenne, honour and celebrate excellence of women in the music industry as singers, performers, composers, producers and other fields. The nominees and winners are voted for by the public.

“It all started as an idea that I put on paper and it looked big, impossible and unrealistic. When I spoke to people, they said it was a great idea. It’s unreal that yesterday we launched an idea whose time is overdue. I’m humbled by the support from our generous sponsors and the industry that has embraced this initiative. Big things happen when women pull together. This is for all young girls with big dreams and are afraid. I wish they could look at yesterday's launch and realise that it’s possible. We are Basadi,” said Hloni.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Dr Mpho Phalatse, the mayor of Johannesburg and industry powerhouses such as legends Abigail Kubheka, Linah Ebony Ngcobo, Penny Lebyane and Gloria Bosman. New talent, Cici, Candice Modiselle, Ntombee Ngcobo Mzolo, Maleh and Ayanda Jiya dazzled on the red carpet.

Musician and actress KB Motsilanyane MCd the glittering event. The all-female line up of performers featured electrifying performances by Makhadzi, Holly Rey, Nhlanhla Mafu, Candy Tsamandebele, Brenda Mtambo, Boohle, Winnie Mashaba and DJ Mami while DJ Lerato Kganyago closed off the programme with a set.

Here are the pictures from the event: