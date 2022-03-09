TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Sugar, spice and everything nice! Stars pull up for the Basadi Awards launch

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 March 2022 - 13:30
Hloni Modise, Abigail Kubeka and Candice Modiselle during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Hloni Modise, Abigail Kubeka and Candice Modiselle during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Image: MASI LOSI

The launch of Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) held at the Joburg Theatre last night was a spectacular, star-studded and red-carpet glam affair.

The music industry turned up in its finery on the International Women’s Day as cameras clicked, bubbly flowed and fabulous gowns stole the limelight.

The awards founded by Hloni Modise, entertainment entrepreneur and public relations doyenne, honour and celebrate excellence of women in the music industry as singers, performers, composers, producers and other fields. The nominees and winners are voted for by the public.

“It all started as an idea that I put on paper and it looked big, impossible and unrealistic. When I spoke to people, they said it was a great idea. It’s unreal that yesterday we launched an idea whose time is overdue. I’m humbled by the support from our generous sponsors and the industry that has embraced this initiative. Big things happen when women pull together. This is for all young girls with big dreams and are afraid. I wish they could look at yesterday's launch and realise that it’s possible. We are Basadi,” said Hloni.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Dr Mpho Phalatse, the mayor of Johannesburg and industry powerhouses such as legends Abigail Kubheka, Linah Ebony Ngcobo, Penny Lebyane and Gloria Bosman. New talent, Cici, Candice Modiselle, Ntombee Ngcobo Mzolo, Maleh and Ayanda Jiya dazzled on the red carpet. 

Musician and actress KB Motsilanyane MCd the glittering event. The all-female line up of performers featured electrifying performances by Makhadzi, Holly Rey, Nhlanhla Mafu, Candy Tsamandebele, Brenda Mtambo, Boohle, Winnie Mashaba and DJ Mami while DJ Lerato Kganyago closed off the programme with a set.

Here are the pictures from the event:

Nhlanhla Nciza and Candy on the red carpet during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Nhlanhla Nciza and Candy on the red carpet during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Image: MASI LOSI
Legendary singer Abigail Kubeka talks about the state of music during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Legendary singer Abigail Kubeka talks about the state of music during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Image: MASI LOSI
Award winning songstress KB Motsilanyane performs during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Award winning songstress KB Motsilanyane performs during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Image: MASI LOSI
Winnie Mashaba performs during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Winnie Mashaba performs during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Image: MASI LOSI
Ntombi Ngcobo Mzolo and her parents, Ihashi Elimhlophe and Linah Khama known as Ebony on the red carpet during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Ntombi Ngcobo Mzolo and her parents, Ihashi Elimhlophe and Linah Khama known as Ebony on the red carpet during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Image: MASI LOSI
Brenda Mntambo performs during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Brenda Mntambo performs during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Image: MASI LOSI
Bongiwe Mpanza known as BONJ and Lerato Masepe of Def Jam during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Bongiwe Mpanza known as BONJ and Lerato Masepe of Def Jam during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards held at Joburg theatre.
Image: MASI LOSI

To submit an entry, send and SMS with a code for a category (found on www.basadiinmusicawards.co.za) and name of artist to 49960, for example AMAPIANO BRENDA. SMSs cost R2.00 and free SMSs do not apply. T's and C's apply.

