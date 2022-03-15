EXCLUSIVE

‘Big Brother’ star Nale on shocking eviction, #DearNale Twitter trend

‘I didn’t want people to think I think I’m the hottest sh*t in town or anything in a negative light’

Naledi “Nale” Mogadime has had her fans assuring her of their support following her exit from Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday after head of house Libo put her on the chopping block...